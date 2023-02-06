The Ministry of Foreign Relations (SRE) spoke out via Twitter about the tragic situation in Turkey and neighboring countries after 7.8 magnitude earthquake which has already left hundreds dead.

“The @SRE_mx, on behalf of the Government of Mexico, extends its condolences to the Turkish people for the damage and unfortunate human losses caused by the earthquake that occurred in the south of the country. We express our solidarity in these difficult times,” says the first tweet. of the SRE regarding the earthquake.

Minutes later, the secretariat would once again use the networks to make the data available to all Mexican citizens. emergency numbers of the Mexican embassy in Turkey and the consulate in Istanbul.

“In case of requiring assistance due to the earthquake in Turkey, we remember the emergency telephone numbers of @EmbaMexTur:

From Turkey: 0533 956 3270

From Mexico: 0090 533 956 3270

And those of @ConsulmexETB:

From Turkey: 0552 357 7715

From Mexico: 0090 552 357 7715“

This was reported via Twitter by the secretariat headed by Foreign Minister Marcelo Ebrard.

The dead in Turkey number in the hundreds while international emergency bodies already prepare to undertake the trip to the Eurasian country and provide support in search and rescue efforts.