Double blow in sight on the right wing: from Vazquez to Fresneda, all the candidates

Juve are working to score a double blow on the right wing. After deciding to let Cuadrado go (on expiry) he thinks about a series of useful solutions to give solidity to that area of ​​the field. Allegri would like to find the same balance that made it possible to better manage resources in the left-handed lane last year: therefore an expert like Kostic and a young Iling format, in order to have experience and perspective at his disposal.

Chestnuts on pole — On this indication, Manna has made several speeches in recent days. Probing Real Madrid for Vazquez and Odriozola (the former more experienced but with a salary higher than that of the latter, who however already knows the Italian championship due to his time spent at Fiorentina) and therefore Castagne, who would seem to be in pole position even if not yet in way of definition. The former Atalanta fullback is back from a relegation with Leicester: he has already given ample availability for his return to Italy, but we have to deal with the demands of his club, for now stuck on the request for 15 million. See also Milan, alarm on the left: stretch for Hernandez, Chelsea and Juve at risk

The list — Juve thinks about it and tries to snatch him with a loan on more advantageous terms, thanks to the player’s liking. But in the meantime he doesn’t give up on the other tracks that could require an investment: above all Fresneda, even if for Real Valladolid’s 2004-born talent there is strong competition from Borussia Dortmund. Missori della Roma, probed a couple of weeks ago, is reported in the direction of Sassuolo. In the dialogues with Galatasaray, however, Boey was mentioned, for whom Arsenal also works. The list of candidates is long and would also involve Mazzoccni from Salernitana.

Young — More careful assessments of young people, especially those that Juve has raised at home. Cambiaso, ambidextrous, will play the pre-season in Turin: Bologna would like him back again on loan for another year, the bianconeri will decide calmly. A bit like for Barbieri, who could even go away for a year so as to play with greater continuity. Expected the return of De Winter after the season on loan at Empoli: there are ample chances that the Belgian will remain in Turin, being able to propose himself both as a full-back and as a right-half in the three-man defence. The future on the lane is Mulazzi, now in Next Gen. See also The 5 things you did not know about Jerónimo Rodríguez, possible reinforcement of Cruz Azul

June 21, 2023 (change June 21, 2023 | 00:31)

