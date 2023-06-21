













The announcement was made with a promotional poster for the new movie. ANDThis one will be called Spy x Family Code: White and in the poster we can see Anya in the center trying to reach a mysterious chest. Fortunately it seems that we will not have to wait long to get an idea of ​​what it could contain.

Although the launch of the advance was announced only for Japan, it will surely not take long to reach social networks. After all, this anime has become one of the most popular today. Perhaps it won’t be long before the film is announced for international markets, either.

Source: Wit Studio – Cloverworks

So far it is known that Spy x Family Code: White It will be released in Japan on December 22. However, its plot has been kept quite secret until now. But without a doubt the fans of this peculiar ‘family’ will be happy to see them in the cinema. Will they see it if it opens in these directions?

