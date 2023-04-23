Saturday, April 22, 2023, 10:20 p.m.



At a time when political rallies no longer mobilize as many people as before, the PSOE candidate for mayor of Cartagena, Manuel Torres, presented this Saturday the members of his candidacy and some of the main lines of his electoral program before some five hundred neighbors, militants and senior socialist representatives, among whom were the Minister of Science and Innovation, Diana Morant, and the candidate for the Community, José Vélez. He was playing at home, as the event took place in the Santiago Apóstol dock, next to the sea, in his neighborhood of Santa Lucía. There he announced that if he becomes mayor he will force the reorganization of the investments that the Cartagena Port Authority has in the entire maritime façade of the city and also the transfer of the container terminal to Escombreras. “We will remove the wall. We have to change the containers for sand and clean water », he said, claiming an urban beach as a new economic and social engine.

Green belt and cleaning



Torres also announced his intention to promote an urban transformation that not only affects the center of the city, but also the peripheral neighbourhoods, the most depressed ones and the councils. In environmental matters, he advanced that his program will include the commitment to create a green belt that begins in the devastated pine forests of the Barranco del Feo and continues on the contaminated land of the old Potasas and Derivatives factory.

“In Cartagena we are going to jump from the bush, based on occurrences and photos,” he denounced. His intention is also to solve the cleaning problems throughout the municipality and he accused the government team of “wanting to remove a company to put a friendly company.” The coastal situation will also improve with a socialist council, he said.

Torres made all these commitments in an auditorium with illustrious Murcian socialists, such as former president María Antonia Martínez, former councilor Alberto Requena and former PSRM leader Rafael González Tovar. There was also a video of support from the mayor of Vigo, Abel Caballero.

In his speech, Morant reviewed the social achievements of the Government of Pedro Sánchez and, in a regional key, stopped at the situation of the Mar Menor to accuse the PP of being a “science denialist, who has already told us what is wrong with him” to the lagoon “The Mar Menor is contaminated because the regional government is leaving its functions and only looks up to solve the problem.” Vélez also claimed the actions directed from Madrid to recover it.