The lawyers of the Brazilian soccer player Dani Alves, in pretrial detention for three months, again requested his release on provisional release, days after his new statement before the judge investigating the alleged rape for which he was denounced by a woman in Barcelona.

The defense of the player, whose first request to be released pending trial was already denied by the Barcelona Court in February, affirms that

Alves “can and wants to defend himself and will not evade the process,” according to a statement issued on Thursday.

For her lawyers, who claim to base their request on the provision of video evidence that confronts the complainant’s story, the “risk of flight is unthinkable” and they propose the possibility of a bail being imposed and the withdrawal of her two passports ( Spanish and Brazilian).

El Periódico has published a photograph of the suite that Alves and his friend had at their disposal during the night of December 30-31.

They indicate that in the private area there is a long armchair and other small ones, as well as a television and a table.

They explain that whenever Alves went to the premises, he requested the sixth table on the VIP floor, the only one that has access to one of the most private rooms of the club. The table has a clandestine door next to it through which the reserved area is accessed.

The story indicates that Alves and his friend urged a waiter to invite the victim and her two friends to join them. After a first refusal, they finally agreed to enter the VIP part.

The young woman assured that she accompanied the Brazilian to the bathroom, and Alves declared this Monday that there was penetration in one of the club’s bathrooms, but, consensually.

Christopher Martellthe soccer player’s lawyer, wants to demonstrate with these images that the complainant went to the bathroom with consent, and for that he presented a 200-page appeal and a twelve-minute video in which they show how they kiss.

However, with the appearance of this image there are also many loose ends. For example, if the young woman had agreed to go to the place to have consensual relations, why didn’t she go up to the suite and have them in the bathroom…

In his first statement, the day of his arrest, the player, who initially denied knowing her, changed his version several times and ended up admitting that they had had consensual relations.

The most successful footballer in history, with 43 titles, Alves lived the most glorious period of his career at Barça, between 2008 and 2016, when along with names like Lionel Messi, Xavi Hernández and Andrés Iniesta he won 23 trophies, but also played in teams like Paris Saint-Germain or the Mexican Pumas. In Qatar, he became the oldest Brazilian footballer to line up for a World Cup.

