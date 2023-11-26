NY It has all kinds of attractions, from historical monuments to the latest in art, fashion and entertainment. Those who love the state know that they have to get used to the hustle and bustle and stress of everyday life. But there is a small neighborhood that can be a haven of tranquility with a high quality of life: Brooklyn Heights.

This coastal community has a great history. It has attracted many artists and writers of the stature of Thomas Wolfe and Truman Capote, and has formed a population that has lived there for years and has no intention of leaving, despite the fact that today its properties have a value that far exceeds what They paid years ago.

This place allows you to enjoy the best of NY, but in a much quieter environment, as it allows you to walk along the promenade and cross the Brooklyn or Manhattan Bridge, or take the subway to enjoy a Broadway show.

Brooklyn Heights, the first suburb of New York that everyone falls in love with

Brooklyn Heights It is known as the first suburb of NY and is full of post-war buildings with a classical touch. It also has a recently renovated park where the community can enjoy sports such as soccer, swimming, basketball or eating something outdoors and even kayaking.

The place has multiple access roads, a public school of good educational quality and has recently received several high-quality cafes and bars. All this thanks to the efforts of the association of Brooklyn Heights, Founded in 1910, the oldest neighborhood association in the city, which over the years has defended the neighborhood to maintain its environment without passing up opportunities to improve it and bring it into the 21st century.

According to many of the residents, It is a united community because neighbors support each other on issues ranging from transportation to the exchange of anecdotes.. For example, Kate Gunton, 33, who has rented an apartment for the past five years, is part of a group of new mothers where they give each other parenting advice and exchange baby supplies, she told The New York Times.

Brooklyn Heights, New York

Visitors and residents can enjoy tree-lined streets, beautiful townhouses, churches and architecturally-inspired buildings, all of which have earned this location historic designation for nearly the entire neighborhood. In fact it was the first area of NY in obtaining that classification.

Those who just want to take a walk through this place cannot miss its viewpoint. Brooklyn Heights Promenade to have one of the best views of the Manhattan skyline, the best time to go is in the afternoon to enjoy the sunset and see how little by little the Big Apple lights up.

The place has a nostalgic atmosphere that transports visitors to the NY from the late 19th century with houses and classic staircases, as well as several mansions from the civil war. But although it is a peaceful place, it is not far from the great attractions because, for example, Charlie Mitchell, the first black chef to obtain a Michelin star in the city of NY He has his restaurant there.

The neighborhood has gradually become more attractive to a greater number of people, which has raised housing costs. However, they still remain below the average in the city, according to UrbanDigs, a real estate data analysis company that reported that this year houses in the area sold for around US$1,019,000.