The team coached by Cholo Simeone wants to consolidate itself as the first classified in the group and to do so they will try to beat Feyenoord in a new round of the UEFA Champions League.
Below we leave you with all the necessary information ahead of this UEFA Champions League clash between Feyenoord and Atlético de Madrid:
Where is Feyenoord vs Atlético de Madrid played?
City: Rotterdam, Netherlands Stadium: Feyenoord Stadium
Date: Tuesday, November 28 Schedule: 9:00 p.m. in Spain, 1:00 p.m. in Mexico, 4:00 p.m. in Argentina
How can you watch Feyenoord vs Atlético de Madrid on television in Spain?
M. Champions League
How can you watch Feyenoord vs Atlético de Madrid on television in Argentina?
Star+
How can you watch Feyenoord vs Atlético de Madrid on television in Mexico?
HBO Max and TNT Sports
How can you watch Feyenoord vs Atlético de Madrid on television in the United States?
ViX, Paramount+, CBS Sports Network
|
Rival
|
Result
|
Competition
|
Excelsior
|
2-4V
|
Eredivise
|
AZ
|
1-0V
|
Eredivise
|
lazio
|
1-0 D
|
UCL
|
RKC Waalwijk
|
1-2V
|
Eredivise
|
Twente
|
2-1D
|
Eredivise
|
Rival
|
Result
|
Competition
|
Majorca
|
1-0V
|
The league
|
Villarreal
|
3-1V
|
The league
|
Celtic
|
6-0V
|
UCL
|
The Palms
|
2-1D
|
The league
|
Alavés
|
2-1V
|
The league
After all the injuries that Atlético de Madrid has suffered this season, they will only have one absence for this European competition match. The team trained by Cholo Simeone will not be able to count on Thomas Lemar for this match because he suffers a ruptured Achilles tendon.
On the part of the Dutch team they will not be able to count on Jahanbakhsh.
Feyenoord: Wellenreuter, Geertruida, Trauner, Hancko, Hartman, Wieffer, Timber, Paixao, Stengs, Minteh, Dilrosun
Atletico Madrid: Oblak; Molina, Savić, Giménez, Hermoso Samu Lino; Koke, Llorente, Saúl; Griezmann, Morata.
Feyenoord 1-3 Atlético de Madrid
