Thursday, June 15, 2023, 03:05



comment















copy link







WhatsApp







Facebook







Twitter







LinkedIn







Telegram

After several days studying the human remains found two weeks ago on the wall of a hill in Los Mateos, the General Directorate of Cultural Heritage has determined that they are bones belonging to a cemetery dating from the 19th century, according to sources from that department. to the true. They added that all the procedures have already been initiated by the Ministry of Culture, directed by Marcos Ortuño, “in order to carry out the excavation of the remains”, although “since it is an issue that is under judicial review” It will be possible to intervene “until the permits are granted by the judge and the coroner,” the same sources indicated.

To prevent the remains from being looted or suffering damage, the Culture technicians have covered them with plastic and marked them to warn of their presence. The discovery took place on Thursday, May 25 in the afternoon near the Aníbal school and the municipal nursery by a neighbor who called the National Police. Agents of the Scientific Police cordoned off the area, carried out a technical visual inspection and took samples of the findings. From these first investigations it can be deduced that the bones correspond to at least three bodies and that they have been buried for more than eighty years. But after further investigation, the archaeologists determined that “they do not correspond to people who died at the time of the Spanish Civil War” and that “everything indicates that they belong to a 19th century cemetery.”

The municipal archaeologists also carried out an inspection on the hill one day after the discovery, after being notified by the agents of the National Police. So the possibility that they were older and that they belonged to some type of burial with historical and scientific interest was not ruled out.

guarded



The remains have been visible until a few days ago, when they were covered to protect them from rain or other inclement weather. Precisely, they were on a wall of the hill displaced by the water that fell during those days. They are in a place where there is a cave that could have been used in the past as a dwelling or as a place of refuge. On top they have a meter of compacted earth and weeds. The area remains cordoned off by the Police to avoid accidents, but also to prevent curious people from modifying the terrain and damaging the remains.