Photograph provided by the Presidency of Peru that shows the president Dina Boluarte (d), during a meeting with the president of Ecuador, Guillermo Lasso, today, in La Tina (Peru). Presidency of Peru (Presidency of Peru/EFE)

This Wednesday, while Dina Boluarte embraced the president of Ecuador, Guillermo Lasso, in the city of Piura, a small caravan from the Junín workers’ union marched through the main avenues of Huancayo, in the central highlands. They carried banners against the government and their harangues were not very kind to Boluarte’s performance. It is perhaps the prelude to a great mobilization from the regions to the capital, announced for June 24 under the name of the third Taking of Lima.

Although the meeting with Lasso was auspicious for the president of Peru, since they both signed a joint bilateral declaration to face various challenges, inaugurating the Macará – La Tina Binational Border Assistance Center, her countenance changed when the press reminded her of the imminent return of the mobilizations. “From December to February we have been like firefighters, putting out almost 500 violent demonstrations. Right now I make a call to these people who are once again announcing the third Taking of Lima: How many more deaths do you want? For God’s sake!” Said the president in what could be interpreted as a threat.

Boluarte also denied any responsibility of the Executive Power in the deaths caused in his first months of Government. “Doesn’t it hurt your soul to have lost more than 60 people in these violent demonstrations? None of these deaths have been caused and the Government has sought them. Who benefited from the deaths? To those who asked for my resignation and who, since they are not satisfied because I have not resigned, want to use the population to continue generating anxiety, violence, chaos and crisis, ”he emphasized.

He then left a message to his political opponents, whom he accused of treason for spreading “a false narrative” in Europe about what is happening in Peru. “Who finances the trip of those people who are not known for a permanent job? Why don’t they go and say that this government of Dina Boluarte is working? We can be wrong, we are people, but we are working without stealing from the people. Why don’t they say that outside instead of lying and saying that we are a civil-military government? ”, She questioned.

A week ago, Verónika Mendoza, the leftist leader of Nuevo Peru and a two-time candidate for the Presidency of the Republic, participated in an international forum in Belgium where she said that Dina Boluarte is “the mask of an authoritarian, conservative, and mafia-like coalition in the one that works almost harmoniously an ultra-right based in Parliament, allied with the media oligopoly, economic power and the Armed Forces”.

Regarding the dengue emergency that has caused the death of more than 200 citizens and accumulates more than 130,000 cases, Dina Boluarte avoided blaming the health sector, whose minister Rosa Gutiérrez has received serious questions. “It is a summation of situations. Covid had taught us how deficient the health infrastructure was in the country. There are no adequate professionals, there are no medicines. The population goes to Ecuador, but since they are Peruvians they are not cared for. That is our real situation.”

Regarding the visit of Guillermo Lasso -which represents his first meeting with a president due to his restriction of not being able to travel because he does not have a vice president-, Boluarte expressed his “complacency at this common border, on an international bridge that symbolizes friendship and the integration of two peoples who knew how to understand that, instead of arming each other, we have decided, 25 years ago, to love each other”. Lasso returned his words: “it is a joy to give a warm hug to President Dina Boluarte, as an expression of support for Peruvian democracy.”

Both Peru and Ecuador must propose a joint action against the effects of the Coastal Child Phenomenon that is scheduled for the second half of the year. This implies work to clear rivers, improve protocols, humanitarian responses and strengthen the risk and disaster management system. At the same time, take firmer actions against organized crime and the smuggling of migrants.

