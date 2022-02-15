With attention directed to the Museum of the Future in Dubai in anticipation of its opening scheduled for February 22, interest is increasing in the significance of its distinctive facade, which topped the list of the most beautiful buildings in the world. May God protect him” for the future of Dubai and humanity written in the Arabic Thuluth script, which constitutes a unique artistic phenomenon of its kind globally, and at the same time embodies the truth of the spirit of the museum and its role in inspiring His Highness’s call to resume Arab civilization, and to return to the scientific and cultural foundations on which it was historically based.

The use of Arabic calligraphy in decorating the facade of the Museum of the Future indicates an important artistic value. Arabic calligraphy is distinguished by its exceptional aesthetics through its letters, which make it the most streamlined, the most aesthetically rich and the most adaptable among the languages ​​of the whole world in the design of innovative paintings.

Likewise, the use of Arabic calligraphy in designing the facade of the Museum of the Future is a representation of the museum’s vision of a qualitative and effective contribution to the resumption of Arab civilization, in its golden age, whose sciences and knowledge were issued to mankind in the language of Dhad.

The writing that occupies the facade of the Museum of the Future, the main messages and philosophical vision of this edifice of knowledge, which are three inspirational quotes from the sayings of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, are: “We will not live for hundreds of years, but we can create something that lasts for hundreds of years.” And “the future will be for those who can imagine, design and implement it.. the future does not wait.. the future can be designed and built today,” and “the secret of the renewal of life, the development of civilization and the progress of mankind lies in one word, which is innovation.”

Commenting on the Emirati creative contributions in completing the various stages of designing, building and managing the first museum of its kind in the world, Mohammed bin Abdullah Al Gergawi, President of the Museum of the Future, said: “The contributions of the nation’s people to the Museum of the Future are clear and their future role in activating and operating the museum will be a successful national model.” .

Emirati artist Matar bin Lahej created the design of the writing on the facade of the museum, using the Arabic Thuluth script, known for its aesthetics and splendor of letters. Metal and glass.

Matar bin Lahej said, “The Museum of the Future building is an architectural masterpiece and an exceptional icon that adorns the urban skyline of Dubai, and Arabic calligraphy is an art that connects our history with our future, and the inspiring words of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum on the facade of the most beautiful building on earth about future imagination, design, industry, renewal of life and the development of civilization.” The progress of humanity is messages of hope, optimism and positivity for a better future for humanity.”

He added, “Participation in the completion of any part of the Museum of the Future, which will constitute a beacon to explore new horizons for humanity during the coming years and decades, is an honor for any human being.

And the artist Matar bin Lahej is one of the most prominent names in the Emirati art scene, whether at the level of Arabic calligraphy, painting or plastic arts in general.

In 1992, he launched the Matar Studio, which is a free creative space for talented people in different arts disciplines.

He speaks and lectures in many artistic and plastic forums and cultural events related to the arts of the cultural authorities in the UAE and the region.

He had a creative presence in many distinguished landmarks in the country, such as the “Qasr Al Watan” and the “Museum of the Future”.

For many centuries, the Arabic language constituted the language of world sciences and literature. It contributed, through waves of translation, to reviving the intellectual production that had almost disappeared from previous ancient civilizations, as it was the vessel through which the Arab and Islamic intellectual production moved to the whole world.

Proceeding from this civilized dimension, the Museum of the Future embodies the ability of Arabs and all humanity to innovate and commit to establishing a better future.

The agenda of the Museum of the Future focuses on the resumption of Arab scientific civilization through a set of tracks and initiatives that the museum will continuously embrace, as it will serve as the mind and the most innovative and comprehensive knowledge and scientific platform of its kind that brings together the best talents and Arab geniuses from the ocean to the Gulf, to enrich dialogue, debate and generate ideas. And mobilize their creative creative energies to create a better future for the people of the region.

The museum will be the center concerned with the implementation of the “Arab Brilliant” initiative, launched by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, in early January, to supervise the distinguished talents of exceptional scientists, thinkers, inventors, distinguished innovators and Arab creators in various fields, and nurture them, empower them and develop their ideas in cooperation. With the best global partners, to maximize their positive impact in the region.

It is noteworthy that the Museum of the Future represents a permanent exhibition to review various aspects of the future of humanity and the most important technologies that await humanity in the coming decades. And daring to offer new and innovative solutions.



