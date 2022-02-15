The commotion about her positive doping test has not taken figure skater Kamila Valieva to the ice. The 15-year-old Russian player showed a clear short freestyle in the Capital Indoor Stadium. Gracefully and apparently calm, she moved through the arena and was awarded a rating of 82.16 points. It was the best score of the 30 skaters.

#Controversial #Kamila #Valieva #shines #emotions #short #kür