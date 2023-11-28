This morning, His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Member of the Supreme Council and Ruler of Sharjah, inaugurated the new expansion of the Al Layyah Power Plant project, whose total cost is 2.1 billion dirhams, and its total capacity reaches 1,026 megawatts.

Upon his arrival, His Highness cut the ribbon for the opening of the main building at the Al Layya station, and watched a video presentation presented by Abdullah Abdul Rahman Al Shamsi, Director General of the Sharjah Electricity, Water and Gas Authority, in which he discussed the volume of investments in the electricity production and water desalination sector and the authority’s production capacity.

Al Shamsi reviewed the total capacity of the authority’s electricity-producing assets, the number of desalination plants in the emirate, in addition to the distribution capacity of the natural gas network, the number of pumping stations, and the size of the network at the emirate level.

His Highness the Ruler of Sharjah listened to an explanation about the project, which comes within the framework of developing the electricity production sector system and is considered the largest investment of the Authority in the field of energy at the level of the emirate, and aims to increase the production capacity of the station, raise its operational efficiency, in addition to reducing carbon emissions.

His Highness and the audience watched a video material that covered the stages of development of the new expansion project for the Layyah station, highlighted the modern works and technologies that will be used, and viewed a model of the project, which includes two gas turbines with a capacity of 345 megawatts, two boilers to recover waste heat, and a steam turbine with a capacity of 336 megawatts, bringing the installed capacity of the new expansion to the next level. The total amount reached 1,026 megawatts, and the amount of operational efficiency reached 58%, in addition to reducing the volume of carbon emissions by 2.2 tons annually.

The opening was witnessed, alongside His Highness the Ruler of Sharjah, by Saeed Sultan Baljiu Al Suwaidi, Chairman of the Sharjah Electricity, Water and Gas Authority, Mohammed Obaid Al Zaabi, Head of the Protocol and Hospitality Department, Abdullah Abdul Rahman Al Shamsi, Director General of the Sharjah Electricity, Water and Gas Authority, and a number of department directors in the Authority and engineers. The project.