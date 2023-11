US Secretary of State Antony Blinken makes his third visit to Israel since the start of the war | Photo: EFE/EPA/Ariel Hermoni

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken will return to Israel and the West Bank this week, on his third visit to the Middle East since the start of the war between the country and the Palestinian terrorist group Hamas.

The head of US diplomacy, who is in Brussels to participate in the NATO foreign ministers’ meeting, will extend his trip beyond Wednesday (29) to also visit North Macedonia, Israel, the West Bank and the United Arab Emirates .

“In his meetings in the Middle East, the Secretary will emphasize the need to maintain the increased flow of humanitarian aid to Gaza, secure the release of all hostages, and improve the protection of civilians in Gaza,” said a Department of Defense spokesperson. State this Monday (27).

Blinken will also emphasize the importance of “establishing an independent Palestinian state” and preventing the Gaza war from turning into a regional conflict, the spokesman added.

The Secretary of State will also participate in the COP28 climate summit in Dubai, representing US President Joe Biden, who will not participate in the summit, unlike the previous two years.

The announcement of the trip to the Middle East by the head of US diplomacy comes on the same day that Israel and Hamas agreed to extend the truce that began last Friday (24) for another two days in exchange for the release of Palestinian hostages and prisoners.

This will be Blinken’s third visit to the region since the start of the war, which began on October 7 after a Hamas terrorist attack against Israel that left 1,200 people dead. (With EFE agency)