When the playoffs begin in January, the NFL will have 32 teams that will have become 14, which are still fighting for a place in the Super Bowl on February 11th. We've put together a list of who's still there, how the playoffs work and much more for you.
When are the NFL playoffs?
The NFL playoffs begin with the so-called “Wild Card Round” on the weekend of March 13th/14th. January, and a game will be played on Monday, January 16th. The other rounds will take place on the following two weekends. The “Championship Games” will take place on January 28th, after which the Super Bowl participants will be determined.
The dates at a glance:
13th/14th/15th January: Wild Card Round
20/21 January: Divisional Round
January 28: Championship Games
February 11: Super Bowl
Which teams are in the playoffs?
The NFL consists of a total of 32 teams, 16 each divided into two so-called conferences: the “American Football Conference” (AFC) and the “National Football Conference” (NFC). Seven teams from each conference qualify. These are the four winners of the four divisions into which each conference is divided (North, East, South and West) as well as the top three teams by number of wins that did not win their division.
What mode will the NFL playoffs be played in?
The seven participants in each conference have a certain rank, known in English as “seed”. The Baltimore Ravens from the AFC and the San Francisco 49ers from the NFC are the teams with the most wins in their conference and are ranked first, so they have a bye in the first round of the playoffs. The remaining three winners of their division are in places two to four, the three non-division winners in the playoffs are in places five to seven. In each round, the highest ranked team plays against the lowest ranked team. The team with the higher seed has home advantage.
In the “Wild Card Round” there are a total of three games per conference the “Divisional Round” then two more. Finally there is the “Championship Game”, at the end of which there is a winner from the respective conference who then represents them in the Super Bowl. There is always only one knockout game: the winner advances to a round, the loser is out.
What is the current status in the playoffs?
The exact appointments are still open.
Wild Card Weekend (January 13/14/15, 2024)
13th January:
January 14th:
15. January:
Divisional round (January 20/21, 2024)
Conference Finals (January 29, 2024)
Super Bowl (February 11, 2024)
Who are the favorites to reach the Super Bowl?
The first-place teams in each conference, the Baltimore Ravens and San Francisco 49ers, are currently the two strongest teams and it would be no surprise if they end up facing each other in the Super Bowl. However, overall it is a balanced field of participants that is rare. Of course, all teams have a realistic chance.
Where will the playoffs be broadcast on TV or live stream?
The NFL playoffs can be seen in full on free TV: RTL broadcasts all games live in the main program or on Nitro. Anyone who has a Dazn subscription can also use this, as the streaming service also shows all games on its platform. If you prefer the original English audio, you will have to use the paid NFL Gamepass.
When and where will the Super Bowl be played?
The Super Bowl takes place two weeks after the “Championship Games”, more precisely on Sunday, February 11th. According to German time, the kickoff will be on the night of Monday, February 12th at 12:30 a.m. The game will be played at Allegiant Stadium in Paradise, Nevada, home of the Las Vegas Raiders.
#road #Super #Bowl #NFL #playoffs
Leave a Reply