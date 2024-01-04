The seven participants in each conference have a certain rank, known in English as “seed”. The Baltimore Ravens from the AFC and the San Francisco 49ers from the NFC are the teams with the most wins in their conference and are ranked first, so they have a bye in the first round of the playoffs. The remaining three winners of their division are in places two to four, the three non-division winners in the playoffs are in places five to seven. In each round, the highest ranked team plays against the lowest ranked team. The team with the higher seed has home advantage.