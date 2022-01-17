Last December it was revealed that Ubisoft is finally working on a remake of the first Splinter Cell, thus bringing joy to Sam Fischer fans around the world. However, you’d better not expect this title to be available anytime soon. Through their social networks, The French company announced that they are looking for people who are interested in participating in this project.

Despite the fact that in its official announcement it was indicated that this remake was in its first stages of production, it is very notable that the request for employees came a month after the revelation of this project. We are looking for people who have experiences in the fields of gameplay programming, engine, artificial intelligence and 3D, as well as artists and animators.

We’re remaking #SplinterCell from the ground up and are seeking top-tier specialists from various backgrounds and skillsets to join us on this exciting new mission! Activate your trifocal goggles, Agent. It’s time to find your role: https://t.co/EyvovlsiOX pic.twitter.com/8sVpRt273r — Ubisoft Toronto (@UbisoftToronto) January 14, 2022

In this way, it is clear that this project is far from being a reality. This shouldn’t be a big surprise. Ubisoft doesn’t have the best record when it comes to talking about remakes. Let us remember that the reimagining of Prince of Persia: The Sands of Time still not reach our hands.

In related topics, you can learn more about this long-awaited remake here. On related topics, it has been confirmed that Ubisoft+ will not be coming to PlayStation consoles.

Editor’s Note:

It is clear that this project is not a priority for Ubisoft. Considering that we are talking about a remake that is being made from scratch with a different engine than the original, it requires a lot of work and time, so you better not expect to see Sam Fischer in the near future.

Via: Ubisoft