The popular Russian comedian Denis Alien spoke about the influence of the creative manner of comedian Yevgeny Petrosyan on his performances. In a video posted on his YouTubechannel, he joked that his entire stand-up career was built on the desire to recreate the structure of the humorist’s monologues.

According to Alien, Petrosyan’s work significantly influenced his humor. He admitted that he tries to build his monologues according to the structure of a humorist. “He always had two blocks in his monologues. The first block is a lot of punchlines of different levels, and then a kind of scrapping, when he says some kind of lyrical speech and then goes to the heartbreaking synthesizer sound, ”Petrosyan described Alien performances.

The comedian also noted that he always wanted to repeat Petrosyan’s creative manner in his stand-ups. He suggested that it was on this that his entire career was built.

Earlier, Alien said that in the near future the Russian stand-up market could collapse. He noted that today this sphere is growing, developing and experiencing no problems. However, the market may soon “overheat”. In addition, the comedian noted that the development of stand-up is also hindered by attention from the state.