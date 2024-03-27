The regional government has requested by letter to the Segura Hydrographic Confederation to articulate relief irrigation “in order to save” the dryland trees of the Region of Murcia. The Minister of Water, Agriculture, Livestock and Fisheries, Sara Rubira, demands in the letter that this mechanism be activated given the lack of rain in these first months of the hydrological year.

Rubira appealed to the “urgent need to proceed with the application of relief irrigation for rainfed crops in those areas of the basin that could be in a situation of extreme drought.” The regional Executive recalls that it already made this request last year and since then the situation in the basin has worsened. “The cereal crops have already been lost and the almond crops, among others, are on the way to doing so if exceptional measures are not adopted urgently in this regard,” said the counselor.

Rainfed crops in the Region of Murcia have special agroclimatic conditions. For this reason, the regional government asked the Ministry of Agriculture that “within the modifications of the Strategic Plan of the Common Agrarian Policy, the creation of a specific 'ecoregime' be contemplated.”

Furthermore, last January the Secano Board was established. A new tool in which Professional Agrarian Organizations and the regional Government participate to find solutions for the sector. Among the first measures adopted was the carrying out of two studies by IMIDA to better understand the situation of agriculture and livestock. One of them will focus on the crop varieties used and the other will focus on the costs of extensive livestock farming.