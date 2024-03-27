He mayor failed to comply with the United Warriors, Well, to deactivate the takeover of the Municipal Palace and the start of a hunger strike last week, he agreed to a meeting yesterday and gave the leader of the movement to understand that he would manage it, but that he would solve the issue of union positions for them. who are fighting, and although there was a proposal on this issue, it did not include basification, but only an increase in their salary but they would be trustworthy, and the women who ask to be unionized decided to start the hunger strike next Monday. So the promise that the mayor made to them was of no use, except to save time, since he prevented the takeover of the City Hall that day and now he extended the start of the new demonstration until Monday, since the holidays are going through Easter. . Now we will have to see if there is a solution for them on Monday or now if the United Warriors will no longer release anything to them as long as the solutions are not tangible.

THEY HAD ALREADY been late in making public the situation experienced by the Jumapag union members with their leaderIsrael López Cortez, since apparently since he has been the general secretary of the organization he has not held any assembly and therefore has not given reports on the management of union resources. The annoyance, which includes the fact that the leader maintains a debt of more than 130 thousand pesos in a well-known funeral home, when the union fee for that service is promptly deducted. They say that the disagreement is so great that in the meeting that the union leader himself called, tempers flared up and they were on the verge of hitting each other, so the Secretariat of Citizen Security had to intervene to calm them down, and although it was not It came to physical aggression, there were no arrests, but it was clear that there is a lot of disagreement with the current leader's way of running the union.

FOR NOT HAVING changed the obsolete water pipe that passes through Cuauhtémoc Street, When the work was done to rehabilitate the drainage and paving of the aforementioned road, yesterday the asphalt had to be broken again because there was an enormous leak which caused the collapse of a good stretch of the street, so it will be closed all this week and part of the next, just because no one foresaw that this would happen sooner or later by leaving those collapsed pipes there. Miguel Wong, director of Public Works and Services, recognized that this was the failure, and it seems that until that moment he realized that if they had changed everything there, they would not have that headache; Perhaps because of failures like that, it is better that in this government there are not so many works, since it has already been seen that everything they do is a waste.

FIREFIGHTERS IN Guasave They can no longer cope with the issue of firesWell, there were 100 in February and there are already 80 this month, all because they burn garbage and weeds throughout the municipality, and many of these actions get out of control, so they have to act, and as long as people insist on that wrong culture, that ordeal will not end for the smoke-eaters.

