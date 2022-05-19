After the premiere in style with Samantha Hudson and her sandwich pulled pork vegan, our video section with people we like and who like to cook keeps the level with two other stars of the universe The Today World: Kike García, one of the directors of the very reliable news website, and abi lopezresponsible for the bookstore specializing in humor The Llama Store.

Both cook for El Comidista the dish that never fails on Sundays at home: rice. They put little squid, prawns, artichokes… and good whiskey. Is it paella? Is it rice with stuff? We totally spent getting into that debate, and the only thing that matters to us is that it’s great. If you want to see how they prepare it and, by the way, how they account for some headlines published in The Today World about the foodieyou just have to watch the video above.

RICE WITH ARTICHOKES AND PRAWNS FROM ‘EL MUNDO TODAY’

Ingredients

For 2 persons

160 grams of good quality rice

6 fresh squid cut into large pieces

8 medium sized prawns, fresh if possible

4 wild asparagus (or green fennel bits or 4 green beans)

2 artichoke hearts cut into 8 wedges

6 green beans, chopped

A handful of frozen beans

4 tablespoons of tomato and onion sauce

1 red tomato

1 lime

Salt

Broth

The heads of the prawns and the ends of the squid that are left over

Fish scraps (optional)

1/2 onion

1 shot Oban whiskey or single malt Scottish

Star anise

Preparation