After the premiere in style with Samantha Hudson and her sandwich pulled pork vegan, our video section with people we like and who like to cook keeps the level with two other stars of the universe The Today World: Kike García, one of the directors of the very reliable news website, and abi lopezresponsible for the bookstore specializing in humor The Llama Store.
Both cook for El Comidista the dish that never fails on Sundays at home: rice. They put little squid, prawns, artichokes… and good whiskey. Is it paella? Is it rice with stuff? We totally spent getting into that debate, and the only thing that matters to us is that it’s great. If you want to see how they prepare it and, by the way, how they account for some headlines published in The Today World about the foodieyou just have to watch the video above.
RICE WITH ARTICHOKES AND PRAWNS FROM ‘EL MUNDO TODAY’
Ingredients
For 2 persons
- 160 grams of good quality rice
- 6 fresh squid cut into large pieces
- 8 medium sized prawns, fresh if possible
- 4 wild asparagus (or green fennel bits or 4 green beans)
- 2 artichoke hearts cut into 8 wedges
- 6 green beans, chopped
- A handful of frozen beans
- 4 tablespoons of tomato and onion sauce
- 1 red tomato
- 1 lime
- Salt
Broth
- The heads of the prawns and the ends of the squid that are left over
- Fish scraps (optional)
- 1/2 onion
- 1 shot Oban whiskey or single malt Scottish
- Star anise
Preparation
- Sauté the prawn heads in a saucepan to caramelize.
- Add a star anise and a dash of whiskey. Let it evaporate and add the onion.
- Grate the tomato, reserve the pulp and add the skin to the pan.
- Moisten with about 600 ml of water and let it boil for about 20 minutes.
- Meanwhile, heat the paella and sauté the squid with a little oil.
- Remove them to the edges of the paella and sauté the artichokes and green beans. Salt lightly.
- Add the sofrito and grated tomato more. Salt lightly.
- Add the handful of frozen broad beans and sauté. Strain the broth, crushing the prawn heads well.
- Add the rice and pearl it. Moisten with the broth.
- Boil over high heat for 5 minutes. When the rice appears, lower the heat and leave for 12 more minutes. If you do not have a fire that heats the entire base of the paella, in these last 12 minutes it is convenient to put the rice in the oven at 150 degrees.
- A little before the end of cooking, distribute the peeled prawn tails, cut in half, over the rice. On top of each, put oil and salt.
- Add very finely chopped wild asparagus on top.
- When the water has evaporated, turn up the heat and turn the paella so that all the remaining broth evaporates.
- Just before serving, grate a little lime on top.
