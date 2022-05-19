Home page World

Not far away: The legal battle between Johnny Depp and Amber Heard is increasingly turning into a grotesque that can certainly keep up with Tim Burton's film "Edward Scissorhands" (1990), in which Depp played the leading role.

The legal battle over Johnny Depp and Amber Heard in the USA brings new details about the star actors to light every day. However, the trial in Fairfax is beginning to resemble a bizarre Hollywood film.

Fairfax – Heard versus Depp, that also means Amber versus Johnny. Both are in the first ranks of international film greats and are considered top actors. But the people behind the image are gradually being uncovered by the court battle in Virginia, USA. After a week-long pause in hearings, the resumption of the trial, which is due to reach a verdict on May 27, once again brought to light some questionable details about the two exes’ former marriage and even convicted Amber Heard of alleged perjury. However, the further developments in the court proceedings seem to reach a level of peculiarity that makes the events appear downright bizarre.

Heard versus Depp: Discussion about heaps in the marriage bed – faeces of animal or human origin?

On her 30th birthday, according to Amber Heard in the court case published by the online portal of the American tabloid newspaper tmz is streamed live, there was a violent argument between her and ex-husband Johnny Depp. On the same evening, a pile of feces appeared on Depp’s side in the shared double bed. So far everyone involved agrees. However, who was responsible for the excrement splits the litigants. While Heard insisted that it was left behind by her dog Boo, Depp told his ex-wife that she, or one of Heard’s guests, had deliberately relieved herself on the “Pirates of the Caribbean” star’s sleeping side .

“These are Teacup Yorkies,” she quotes New York Post the actor, who had already commented on the matter in the process. “They weigh about four pounds each.” While Heard posits that Boo has been stricken with irritable bowel syndrome for life since he ate Depp’s marijuana as a puppy, her ex-husband is certain that the dog wasn’t the culprit in causing the nasty surprise marriage bed was. “I lived with these dogs. I picked up her feces. That,” Depp said of the bunch in question, “wasn’t the dogs.” When asked about the incident, however, Heard was clear. “I had just been attacked, on my 30th birthday, by my abusive husband, who I was desperately in love with,” said the Aquaman actress. “It wasn’t really a happy time, and I don’t find that funny, period. That is disgusting.”

Heard and Depp: Who hit whom? Tape recordings reveal code word ‘couch’ in court

“Yes, ‘couch’ is a word that we chose as a safe word,” he translates star hear This judicial statement was preceded by the playback of a tape recording that reproduced a dispute between the couple. Those involved in the trial seemed visibly in doubt as to whether they had correctly understood the “couch” repeatedly pronounced by Heard. But the actress explained that it was a code word that the couple set as part of their marriage: “It was like, ‘I don’t want to fight anymore, you’ve won, let’s stop fighting.'” The trial has meanwhile presumably proven that the bickering of the Hollywood stars was so frequent that a code word was worthwhile.

Another question, however, is to what extent it was only about preventing verbal abuse. Both ex-partners still vehemently deny having physically harmed the other, but emphatically accuse each other of it. In recent weeks, Heard has expressed how severely hitting any other person would run counter to their moral value system. However, another audio recording now confirmed that the 36-year-old, contrary to what she said, “had to many times [ihren] Use your body” to defend yourself against Depp, but never acted violently at first, and definitely started a physical argument. Heard emphasized how AFP reports, however, that it was not a beating. “Everything’s fine with you. I didn’t hurt you,” she is heard saying on the tape, “You’re such a baby.”

Depp and Heard: Reading confused chats from ex-partners – the relationship of the stars seems increasingly peculiar

A love-hate relationship, that’s how the relationship between Amber Heard and Johnny Depp can be called, considering the details revealed so far in the process. On the one hand, both repeatedly emphasized during the course of the legal dispute that they were in love with each other, but bickering, humiliation and a bizarre relationship with violence seem to have characterized their marriage. “I never knew what version of Johnny I was dealing with,” he quotes star the actress, “His alcohol and drug use dictated his behavior.” Even as part of the wedding, Depp reportedly did cocaine with Heard’s father. Heard wants a broken nose that her ex-husband is said to have caused her Faz according to have simply made up, on the honeymoon Depp is said to have choked her so hard that she feared for her life.

Nevertheless, chat messages between the two Hollywood stars have now been made public in Fairfax court, suggesting that a certain propensity for physical abuse was part of their relationship. “Who was the real monster in this relationship?” asked Depp’s attorney after the reading. “It lives in Johnny,” Heard replied. “Half Johnny. It’s not all Johnny. The other half is wonderful and beautiful and the man I love. ”Whether the relationship that connects Heard and Depp is healthy is left to personal assessment – ​​but it is ready for Hollywood all the time. (askl)