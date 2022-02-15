The Rams celebrated their first American football title in Los Angeles on Monday with a visit to Disneyland, the land of fantasy. The iconic Hollywood sign was to be temporarily modified to celebrate their 23-20 home win over the Cincinnati Bengals in Sunday’s Super Bowl. The city of stars begins to give celebrity treatment to the team that first brought it the NFL’s Vince Lombardi Trophy. In a place accustomed to the exploits of the Dodgers and the Lakers, the Rams have begun to make a name for themselves after an agonizing 1-yard touchdown pass in the final minutes of the game thrown by Matthew Stafford to Cooper Kupp. The receiver, with two touchdowns, was named the most valuable player of the game and is currently among the list of local heroes.

“We, the Dodgers and the Rams should parade together,” suggested this Monday the star LeBron James, who was one of the many stars who attended the SoFi stadium on Sunday afternoon. The Lakers forward was caught on cell phone cameras as he danced to the halftime show headlined by Dr. Dre. “There should be a concert after the parade. It is a city of champions”, wrote the player this Monday on Twitter. There is no doubt that he had a great evening. James again congratulated the Rams. And his message was a reminder that Los Angeles has become a bastion of the sport. His team conquered the league in 2020, the same one in which the Dodgers won the World Series.

It is known that LeBron can achieve a lot in Los Angeles. The city authorities have confirmed this Monday that the city will surrender to the new champions on Wednesday. The Rams will parade from the Shrine Auditorium starting at 11:00 a.m. to the city Coliseum, a monument to the fallen soldiers of the Great War that became the stadium where the first Super Bowl in history was played in January 1967. , conquered by the Green Bay Packers.

This will be the first sports parade to run through the streets of Los Angeles. The Lakers and Dodgers may have increased their track record, but the pandemic took away the chance to celebrate in front of fans at the massive gatherings that are part of every sporting tradition. “Hey Rams, when’s the parade? We have nothing to do and we are available”, asked Sunday night Justin Turnerthe third baseman of the Dodgers, insinuating that the MLB, the professional baseball league, has not cleared up the ghosts of the strike that, for the moment, cast doubt on the spring start.

This is the second title for the Rams after the one they won in 2000. At the time, however, the team was playing in St. Louis, Missouri. The franchise, a word that in English is synonymous with team, which underlines very well the mercantile nature of the league, left California in 1995 to go east. There he was until 2016, when he returned home. The team lost the 2019 Super Bowl to Tom Brady’s Patriots. But this Sunday they removed the thorn from that defeat at home before 70,000 spectators in what was the first final played in Los Angeles since 1993.

Workers began Monday to turn the iconic Hollywood sign into a tribute to the Rams. Damian Dovarganes (AP)

The chaos unifies the victories of the Los Angeles teams. The title, as happened with the Lakers in 2020, caused some excesses on Sunday night in downtown Los Angeles. “We are seeing violent and destructive behavior from large crowds in the heart of the city,” said Los Angeles police, who repeatedly ordered fans to disperse. At dawn two people were arrested with a loaded gun while they were doing somersaults in a car.

The Rams defensive team, along with Kupp, was the big star of the Super Bowl with seven sacks by Joe Burrow, the rival quarterback, which caused the Bengals to lose 43 yards. Aaron Donald, one of the tackles highest-paid defensive backs in the NFL, captured the quarterback when he was preparing his arm to look for the score that would have given the victory to Cincinnati with only 39 seconds on the clock. “I had dreamed this, it’s surreal, just unbelievable,” Donald said in tears after securing the championship. The player has slipped the idea that on Sunday he played his last game as a professional.

Subscribe here to newsletter of EL PAÍS America and receive all the informative keys of the current affairs of the region