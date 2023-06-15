Another option for the Popular Party, in the event that Vox fulfills its threat and decides to block the investiture of Fernando López Miras, would be to seek the abstention of the PSRM-PSOE. But now it can be forgotten, judging by the words of the general secretary of the PSRM-PSOE, José Vélez, after the plenary session of constitution of the Regional Assembly.

José Vélez, who was one of the greatest defenders of the ‘no is no’ from Pedro Sánchez to Mariano Rajoy in 2016, ruled out that his deputies are going to facilitate, by action or omission, the re-election of Fernando López Miras as head of the autonomous Executive, since he considers that “he is the worst president the Region has ever had and, therefore, his continuity is not the best for the citizens.”

On the contrary, the leader of the Murcian socialists indicated that his organization will lead the opposition to the Popular Party in the Regional Assembly “with strength and constructively.” “We are going to leave our skin to defend the citizens of the Region,” said the general secretary of the PSRM, who confirmed that he will be the spokesman for the Socialist Parliamentary Group, thus silencing the rumors that placed him in Madrid -as an autonomous senator- after the general elections on July 23.

The leadership of the PSRM assumes that, despite José Ángel Antelo’s threats of electoral repetition due to his anger after being excluded from the Assembly Table, PP and Vox will finally reach an agreement, and perhaps constitute a coalition government in the Autonomous Community, similar to those that already exist in the Junta de Castilla y León and the one that is going to be established in the Valencian Community. “Let them have no doubt that we will not consent to a single setback in the rights and freedoms that we have achieved,” said José Vélez.

Regarding the proposal suggested by the president of Vox in the Region to modify the president’s law to recover the limitation of mandates, something that would prevent López Miras from being re-elected for the third time, the general secretary of the PSRM acknowledged that he would be willing to “study » this approach, although he warned that «we already know what López Miras is like, who brings out defectors from under stones».

Regarding the possible repetition of the regional elections, Vélez recalled that López Miras does not have an absolute majority “and he has to seek support. If he does not get them, democracy determines what the situation is », he declared. The PSOE, on the other hand, requests that its candidates be allowed to govern in Molina de Segura, Cieza, Las Torres de Cotillas and Puerto Lumbreras, who also won the elections without reaching an absolute majority.

Fernandez and Sanchez Jódar



On the other hand, José Vélez reported on the organization chart of the Socialist Parliamentary Group for the next legislature. He will be the spokesperson, while Carmina Fernández and Marisol Sánchez Jódar will be deputy spokespersons. Antonia Abenza will occupy the position of secretary of the parliamentary group. Likewise, Alfonso Martínez Baños and Virginia Lopo will be on the Regional Assembly Table, as second vice president and second secretary, respectively.