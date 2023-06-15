There are two guns that the investigators found. The first next to the body of Simona Lidulli and the second next to Valerio Savino

After the initial investigations, the most accredited hypothesis according to the investigators would be that of an agreed double extreme gesture. Valerio Savino and Simona Lidulli they would have taken their own lives.

Investigators have found two pistolsone next to the lifeless body of Simona Lidulli, found on the bed in their apartment and the other next to the lifeless body of her husband Valerio Savino, found instead in his carin the parking lot of the “I Granai” shopping centre.

The second track taken into consideration is that of a feminicide suicide. The man may have taken his wife’s life and then decided to take the extreme step.

Both, before the sad discovery, published a farewell post on Facebook. First that of Valerio appeared, who apologized to all the people dear to him, explaining that for him and Simona, opera lovers, that was the right decision and that their earthly life would come to an end that day. After seven minutes, a message simply saying “Goodbye” also appeared on Simona’s Facebook wall.

Closest friends told who Savino was sickshe had confided in them that she had terminal cancer. They are sure that the decision was made by both, because they lived in symbiosis and for no reason in the world would they have given up on being together.

One of the witnesses, who knew Valerio very well, said that several days ago he had heard him on the phone, he was serene. However, he made him one request which should have alarmed him and which haunts him today. She asked him to adopt her cat. That cat who was like a son to the couple. Now he wonders if at that moment he had already decided to take the extreme step and first wanted to make sure that he was entrusting his beloved furry friend in good hands.