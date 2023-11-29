The Municipal Socialist Group of Murcia has submitted a request to the Secretary of the Plenary in which it asks to leave on the table the item on the agenda of this Thursday’s session in which the beginning of the legalization process of the Young Future urbanization. The socialists demand that this issue not begin until the Legal Services of the City Council determine whether the Councilor for Urban Planning, Antonio Navarro, should have abstained from all the previous processing due to a possible incompatibility due to a relative of his having been a cooperative promoter of the urbanization.

In fact, Councilor Navarro was absent at the time of the debate and vote on this point in the Urban Planning Commission last Thursday, prior to the Plenary Session, alleging a possible “cause for abstention” in the process.

Councilors Andrés Guerrero and Ginés Ruiz defended that “it is necessary to provide the file” for regularization of this “illegal” urbanization for many years “with all possible legal security.”

Likewise, they indicated that the socialist municipal group is going to prepare a report on all the files on urbanization in which Navarro could have participated since his time as General Director of Urban Planning in the Autonomous Community, before being a councilor, until now.

“We knew nothing about the cause of abstention until Navarro communicated it last Thursday,” said Ginés Ruiz, adding that “it seems like a gross irregularity to us.” Although he did not want to talk about a possible request for the resignation of the popular councilor until he had all the necessary information about his past and present actions, “whether it has been done well or not.”