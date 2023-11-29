Genoa – Good news coming from Signorini. Mateo Retegui he has resumed training with his teammates and now aims to be available for Saturday’s match at Ferraris against Empoli.

Retegui has been out for almost two months now, the attempt to return made with Salernitana was not successful. The discomfort in the collateral ligament has slowed him down in recent weeks now he is trying to manage the pain with group training session.

If everything goes well then he will be among the squad for Saturday. Gudmundsson, Ekuban, Strootman and Bani are currently in the pits. Jagiello should return soon. The match against Empoli will be refereed by Aureliano, assistants Liverti and Cortese, fourth official Gualtieri, Meraviglia and Mazzoleni at Var.