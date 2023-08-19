«With ‘agosticity’ and treachery». This is how the PSOE spokesman in the Murcia City Council, Enrique Lorca, described this Friday the decision of the popular municipal executive to release public information during the month of August, to present allegations, the project to reparcel the land around the station del Carmen liberated after the burying of the tracks and which has an area of ​​207,000 square meters.

The Socialists presented an appeal this Friday requesting the extension of the term, alleging that there are 250 affected and that this summer month complicates the efforts and “obstructs” the advice of experts. Likewise, they criticized that “effective and direct” access to the project documentation was not provided in the announcement published in the BORM, for which reason the appeal also requests that all appropriate measures be put in place to guarantee it.

The socialist councilor Andrés Guerrero, responsible for Urban Planning in the previous term, stressed the importance of the process released to public information. “It is perhaps the most important urban reorganization of Murcia in the last 50 years”, in which the charges and rights of the land are distributed “equitably”.

Guerrero lamented the general ignorance of the project, hence the need to give the process more time, and as an example, he pointed out that the expropriation of the church and part of the Barriomar mosque is expected. “And the compensation is ridiculous,” he pointed out.

The plan of the project for the reparcelling of the area around the station.



FV







The PP responds



The popular executive, for his part, reduced the affected individuals to 90 and stressed that they will also be able to present their considerations as of September, when they begin to be notified of the initial approval of the reparcelling project of the Special Plan PC-MC10, Estación del Carmen, which is the technical name of the project.

The PP insisted that “the majority owners of the land are Adif, which has 55%, and the City Council, as well as two large companies.” In fact, they said, the reparcelling will allow the recovery of capital gains for Adif and the Murcia City Council, the amount of which amounts to 28 million euros.

On the other hand, the executive recalled that this project will gain “more than 80,000 square meters of green and pedestrian areas for the enjoyment of the citizens of the municipality.” And he assured that the Plan will add more than 17,000 m2 of new community facilities for cultural and sports use, “promoting an urban transformation of the southern neighborhoods,” said the mayor of Urbanism, Antonio Navarro.

Navarro added that a large boulevard will be built on the underground section, from Los Dolores to Nonduermas, of 60,000 m2, while another 24,000 will be used for open spaces and gardens, “where thousands of trees will be planted.”