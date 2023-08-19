Theater | Director: The new name of the Espoo City Theater & is “positive provocation” – “Yes, it will settle down”

According to theater manager Erik Söderblom, the new name is intended to highlight the diversity of making and experiencing theater.

Espoo the city theater will change its name to the & sign, the theater announced on Friday. The punctuation mark is typically pronounced in Finnish-speaking contexts as the word et, which is how the connection to the Espoo City Theater – or more familiarly, the Espoo Theater – comes.

The name change is based on two years of brand work, in which the theater director from the theater has participated Erik Söderblomsales and marketing manager Karoliina Kiviluoto together with the creative strategist of the Open Flower office Anna Moilanen and a creative designer at TBWA advertising agency Mikael Kivelä with. The look was created by a graphic artist Teemu Junkkaalaand the Great Apes office is responsible for the appearance of the website.

Theater director According to Söderblom, the name & was decided on because it combines “a great way” the goals and modes of operation of the theater.

The purpose is to develop activities towards greater inclusiveness. According to the Institute of Occupational Health, it means an equal and non-discriminatory way of working that includes and involves everyone.

“We want to develop towards something like this. Our theater is a common spiritual home for many kinds of people, from different strata of society and from many cultural backgrounds,” says Söderblom.

He says that the theater’s operation also emphasizes the diversity of performances: dance, performances, new musical theater, drama and “prototype projects” can be seen in the theater.

However, according to Söderblom, this does not mean that the theater offers something for everyone.

“Rather, so that it’s something special for special people and viewers.”

New the name has evoked attention on social media, where its functionality has been questioned. Söderblom says that he hasn’t really followed the discussion.

“Of course, there are all kinds of reactions to anything new, but so what, that’s just great. History, and especially art history, is full of reforms that at first seemed infuriating or incomprehensible,” he says.

Söderblom calls the name a “positive provocation”, which is meant to bring out “unity, cooperation and togetherness”.

Director of Espoo theater Erik Söderblom in Olavinlinna in June.

The Center for Domestic Languages ​​(Kotus) tells on their websitethat a good public name must be understandable, conveys essential information about its subject and does not mix with commercial names, but is recognizable as an official name.

“In the bread text, the name is placed cheerfully across the lines, but already in the title text it is placed differently. I’m not worried at all, it will settle down,” says Söderblom.

Kotus also reminds that a good public name is clearly Finnish or Swedish and follows spelling recommendations. The last part of the name clearly states which organization or place it is about.

In addition, a good name should be easy to write, pronounce and remember, and it should be easy to use and inflect. In everyday language, rare words should be avoided.

HS could not reach anyone from Kotus on Friday afternoon to comment on the new name of the city theater, its comprehensibility and possible use.

Söderblom’s according to the brand working group did not consult Kotus on the name change, but relied on its own language skills.

“Language guardians also understand and know that language changes. Language communicates and mirrors the changing world.”

The working group has also thought about and experimented with how traditional media use the new name. According to Söderblom, it hardly bothers anyone if the theater is initially written as, for example, “& Espoo theatre”.

On its own website, the theater uses a bold & sign as its name, which in some contexts is explained as “Espoo theatre”.

The name and the goal of the brand renewal is also to make the theater bigger than the performances it organizes and the people who go there together.

“The audience is bigger than the crowd that goes to the shows. Someone who hasn’t even been to the theater can find it important based on what they’ve read in the media. Being a theater is a performance in itself,” says Söderblom.

In Söderblom’s words, performances are only one part of the theater’s existence.

“It also happens in rehearsals, in the minds of people and creators, and after the show continues to live in the minds of the viewers and echoes in the world.”