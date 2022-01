The Ministry of Agriculture and the Environment has launched the first phase of the denitrification system of the waters of the Campo de Cartagena aquifer, with the announcement for the urgent occupation of land in Los Alcázares, next to the Albujón rambla, to build fifteen bioreactor rafts. They will be complemented by the fil

This content is exclusive for subscribers Unlimited access to all the information that interests you for € 6.95 per month Already a subscriber? Log in