It’s been a few years since the last chapter of game of ThronesBut the community still hasn’t been able to get over how terrible the ending was for all of these characters’ story. Peter dinklage, who played Tyrion lannister Over the course of the series, he also admits that this ending left fans very dissatisfied, but there isn’t much he can do about it either.

As part of a new interview with The NY Times, Dinklage stated the following:

“You try to avoid conversations, but that was impossible. Fans remind you daily. They have extensive knowledge about this, but when expectations are not met, then criticism begins. Later they also criticized us because we did not want to continue with the series. Some got angry. But if you try to appeal to everyone, then you are doing something wrong. And we have offended a lot of people. The community wanted the pretty white people to ride into the sunset together… By the way it’s fiction. There are dragons and everything. Get over it. I understand that it was called ‘Game of Thrones’, but in the end, the only thing people said to me when they saw me on the street was, ‘Who will get the throne?’ I don’t know why they were so obsessed with it because the show went so much further… the show puts a twist on everything you think about, and that’s what I love about it. “

Currently, we know that HBO Max is working on multiple projects related to game of Thrones, and they will have to be very careful with the way they handle each one of them. They have surely learned from his lessons.

Editor’s note: Game of Thrones was a shame, especially since the series ran for almost 10 years. I agree that you can’t please everyone, but the show deserved a better ending than that. We will have to settle for future projects of the franchise.

Via: ComicBook