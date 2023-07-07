The president of Brazil, Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, criticized that Carlo Ancelotti is going to lead the soccer team and declared himself a “fan” of the Brazilian Fernando Diniz, who will lead the ‘Canarinha’ until the Italian takes office in mid-2024.

“I like Ancelotti, but he was never the coach of Italy. Why doesn’t he solve the problem of Italy, who didn’t even play in the last World Cup?” the 77-year-old leftist president said in an interview broadcast on the night of Thursday on the local chain sbt.

With an award-winning career at the helm of European clubs, Ancelotti will assume the technical direction of the five-time world champions from the Copa América 2024, said Tuesday the president of the Brazilian Football Confederation (CBF), Ednaldo Rodrigues.

The continental tournament will be held in the United States between June 20 and July 14 of next year. ‘Carletto’, 64 years old and who has never managed a national team, will join ‘Canarinha’ once his contract with Real Madrid ends, which ends on June 30, 2024, he told the AFP a high source from the CBF, who asked not to be quoted.

It’s hard to get here and manage Corinthians. I want to see if Ancelotti would do well at Corinthian

The European, who will be the first foreigner in command of the ‘scratch’ in almost six decades, and the meringues have not manifested themselves on the announcement of the president of the governing body of Brazilian football. “It’s very easy to lead a team in Europe with eleven national team players. It’s hard to get here and lead Corinthians. I want to see if Ancelotti would do well at Corinthians,” said Lula, referring to the team he is a fan of, who is fighting for stay in the first division of Brazil. Diniz, on his side, was announced by the CBF on Tuesday as coach of the ‘Canarinha’, which will begin the South American qualifier for the 2026 World Cup in September, against Bolivia and Peru.

The 49-year-old coach from São Paulo signed a one-year contractUntil Ancelotti arrives, and he will combine his work as coach of Fluminense de Rio de Janeiro with that of coach. “I am a fan of Diniz (…) He has personality, creativity and command in the dressing room,” said Lula. The leftist president, however, questioned whether he could “assemble a good team” because, in his opinion, Brazil does not have a “very good” generation of players.

“The problem is not Diniz, the problem is that today we don’t have the quality of players that we had in other times”, he noted, reiterating a complaint he had already made last month. Although Brazilian clubs dominate South America and the country is the main exporter of soccer players, the ‘Seleção’ has not won the world title since 2002.

AFP

