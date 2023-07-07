If you can smash 40 grand on a car. Do you choose an almost new M135i or this M140i?

Suppose you are looking for a nice sporty premium hatchback with a bit of spice. Then there is a huge choice. Think of the Audi S3, BMW M135i and the Mercedes A35 AMG. And if you want more, there is also an Audi RS3 or Mercedes A45 AMG. And if you let go of the premium a bit, a Volkswagen Golf R is also eligible.

In many cases it is always best to go for the latest version. They always have just a little more power, look thicker and are equipped with more modern features. But that is less the case with the 1 Series. That made us wonder: would you go for an almost new M135i or this M140i that has been slightly overhauled?

What do you buy for 40K?

In both cases it costs about 40 grand. Look, for 40,000 euros you have an almost new M135i with the head off, like this copy. But you can also buy an M140i for 30 grand and then bring 10 grand to HS Motorsport to take. For (we estimate) about 10 grand they can provide your car with tasty goodies.

The B58 engine is equipped with so-called Stage 2 power increase. This is due to an HJS downpipe, racing cats and SF sports air filter. This works together with the original M Performance sports exhaust system. Then HS Motorsport reprograms the ECU to arrive at, er, 500 hp and 659 Nm.

Almost new M135i or THIS M140i?

To ensure that the rear-wheel drive can lose a bit of power, a mechanical limited slip differential has been installed. There is no mention of performance, but 0-100 km / h will take around four seconds and a top speed of more than 300 km / h does not seem to us to be a problem. In a 1 Series!

Finally, the M140i has been slightly lowered and fitted with new wheels. They are the 19 inch ‘E3 Titanium Brush’ wheels from Elegance Wheels. They are 8.5 inches wide at the front, 9.5 at the rear. The tires are nice and tight: 225/35 R19 at the front and 245/30 R19 at the rear.

So now it’s up to you, dear reader! What are you going for? A standard M135i with the head off or this tickled M140i with a rear-wheel drive lock?

