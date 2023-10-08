The principle of parsimony states that, other things being equal, the simplest explanation is usually the correct one. It is also known as Ockham’s razor. Thus, if a fire that burns down two nightclubs leaves no victims in one of them and leaves 13 dead in the other, it is logical to think that it was in the latter where the fire originated. But not. The investigation indicates that the flames started in Teatre and from there spread to Fonda Milagros, and not the other way around.

David was left alone. His friend went home around five in the morning. He decided to take the penultimate one and dance at the ‘We are remember’ party that was held at the Teatre de Murcia nightclub. When he attends a “session” he likes to record videos for the DJ (Toni Bafles played). At 5:58 a.m., his cell phone recorded how the flames spread across the roof of the establishment and the moment when an employee tried to put them out with a fire extinguisher. «I don’t know exactly how it started. It seemed like it had gone out, but no. “He ran to the right.”

Customers began shouting “get out, get out” and the club was evacuated in a matter of minutes. «I didn’t think it was going to be so serious. “It still makes my hair stand on end…” says David. The first call to the 112 emergency telephone switchboard was recorded at 6:01 in the morning on Sunday, October 1. A person reported that “someone” had thrown “something” and a fire had started in Teatre. The first call to warn that there was a fire at Fonda Milagros came in at 6:05 a.m.

The video recorded by David and those four minutes of difference draw, for the Police, the possible route that the flames followed. Walter Hernández, who has lost three family members in the event, left the booth they occupied on the first floor, where they were celebrating his cousin Eric’s birthday, and went down the stairs to order a drink at the Fonda bar. While he was waiting for a waitress to serve him, he saw smoke coming from the ventilation duct and then a strong flame that sparked the fire in that establishment.

Statements



Police investigators have taken more than twenty statements. They have examined videos from social networks and others provided by the witnesses themselves or relatives of the victims. And they have begun to work on the ground: the visual inspection began on Monday with the use of a drone to map the affected surface and on Tuesday the specialists from the Scientific Police of Murcia and the General Police Station, displaced from Madrid. The expert evidence has not yet been completed. This week it is expected that the Madrid Scientific agents will return to Murcia with more tools and instruments to remove the debris and continue the visual inspection, although, as this newspaper has learned, the investigations carried out to date point in the same direction. . The main hypothesis is that the fire originated in the Teatre nightclub, presumably due to recklessness, and spread through the ventilation system. Apparently, the pyrotechnic show with which the ‘remember’ party was spiced up is analyzed with special interest. That’s the theory and, although there are indications that support it, investigators seek to confirm it through evidence, aware of the long judicial journey that the case will have. The sources consulted highlighted that the scene of the event is so deteriorated that it will take time to determine the exact cause. In fact, neither the firefighters nor the Scientific Police have completed their respective reports.

The City Council has not carried out more seals or closures of premises since Friday, although there have been inspections

In addition, the investigation has been divided into two parts in anticipation of the judicial future that the case will have in criminal and civil proceedings. One group focuses on the deaths, the 13 reckless homicides, while the other works on the economic derivative of the event.

The representatives of the clubs involved do not agree on the origin. Lawyer María Dolores Abellán, as spokesperson for Grupo Teatre, maintained in the first days that “everything indicates” that the fire “started in La Fonda.” On the other hand, lawyer Francisco Adán, who is in charge of Fonda Milagros’ defense, emphasized that they work with the hypothesis that it began in Teatre and, in fact, alluded to the use of a cold fire cannon during the show.

On the other hand, the Murcia City Council indicates that there have been no more closures of premises since last Friday, although inspections continue.