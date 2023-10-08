One of the most complicated challenges that any worker faces in their daily work is agreeing with their colleagues on the temperature of the air conditioning or heating system. Mentally review how many times you have faced the problem and you will see that this is not an exaggerated statement. A company derived from the University of Murcia (UMU) is working on a specific system to solve it.

The objective, summarizes researcher Alfonso Ramallo, head of the project, “is to democratize the control of the air conditioning of spaces, using ‘feedback’.” [los comentarios] of the occupants”, so that the temperature can be “set at a value that is to the taste of the majority”, while looking for “the temperature range that minimizes complaints”. It is about reaching an agreement quickly and without discussions and debates, taking advantage of the advantages that technology allows. “The system is also connected to a comprehensive platform capable of giving recommendations in the event that the temperatures found to be optimal are not adequate for correct energy savings,” for example. In cases like this, “the platform is capable of sending personalized messages to improve the use of the building and the air conditioning.”

Basically, the Ramallo team’s proposal includes the development of a new thermostat and the design of an algorithm and an application, called ‘Smart Comfort 4 All’, with the objective “of increasing employee satisfaction and productivity at the same time.” that saves on electricity costs.

This development is the result of ongoing research that, in turn, is part of the so-called Phoenix project, financed with five million euros, and led by the professor of Telematics Engineering at the UMU Antonio Skarmeta. It will test “in pilot trials in five countries how to make buildings more connectable with the devices inside them”, at the same time, adds Ramallo, “making them more energy efficient and not vulnerable to cyber attacks.” The Phoenix project, promoted by the European innovation program Horizon 2020 (H2020), concludes next month, after just over three years of development (it started in September 2020).

‘Crowd-sensing’



‘Crowd-sensing’, as the specialist calls the technique used to control climate control, and which we can translate as “crowd sensors” or “crowd detection”, collects data from a specific group of people, ” as if they acted as sensors of a magnitude or property of space. In this case, Ramallo specifies, “the information we want to collect through this technique is the thermal sensation of the occupants of an office, room or other spaces.” To do this, each occupant can communicate whether they are hot or cold through a mobile application, without them knowing what temperature they are in in the pilot tests that the researchers subject them to. It is not about looking at a figure to conclude that it is too hot or cold, but rather being guided solely by the sensation of the body.

This was not the first option, the researcher relates how at the beginning of the concept tests they used QR codes to collect votes about the cold and heat of a room. With the use of the smartphone, however, they have managed to facilitate access even more, directly from the workplace. “The design and deployment of devices that allow old air conditioning devices to be connected to the Internet has also been carried out, so that they can be controlled by the system that decides the temperature based on the votes.”

In the system adopted, the data is collected on a platform “so that an algorithm later determines from this information at what temperature to configure the air conditioners or heating systems.”

“In our group we have understood that this solution has great potential,” Ramallo ventures, and illustrates this with the inefficiency of using a central thermostat in the frequent open-plan work spaces occupied by ten or fifteen people. They are places where, “in addition, it is observed that the control of these thermostats does not always result from the consensus of those who occupied the rooms.”

Part of the team of researchers headed by Alfonso Ramallo, in the center.



UMU







Inefficiency



We experience another case of inefficiency when, upon entering an office hot from the street, we tend to set the thermostat to temperatures that we will not really need, causing “excessive energy consumption.” The usual thing is that the grades of the room we enter are already acceptable, or are close to being so. In these cases, “delegating temperature control to an algorithm that also takes others into account results in better control.”

Beyond solving the problem at all times, the system also makes it possible to identify points where a particular reconditioning is required, “in view of the complaints of the workers there.” It is not the same, of course, to stand next to the sunny window as to remain in an isolated corner or under the blast of air conditioning. Thermometers and other sensors may miss a draft, for example, but the human sensor that suffers from it certainly won’t. “This detection of inefficiencies in the air conditioning of an environment, as well as the reduction in consumption offered by the indirect control of thermostats, increase the energy efficiency of buildings,” summarizes the expert.



Alfonso Ramallo, coordinator of ‘Smart Comfort 4 All’.



UMU







More studies



Ramallo affirms that this is a little explored field in Spain, and also in the rest of the world, “as far as we know.” The so-called “science of smart buildings,” he details, “is now at a very fruitful point, and more and more publications and studies are being carried out in this field.” At the moment, he estimates, “there are a few other groups in the world that are carrying out tests similar to those we are carrying out.”

To ensure that we all “move forward together,” he explains, “the results obtained are published in scientific journals and presented at conferences.” Pure science for the difficult task of getting everyone to agree on air conditioning at work.