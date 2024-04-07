The Police are investigating a fire that occurred on Saturday at a women's support residence in the Hortaleza district of Madrid (northeast), which destroyed two rooms but caused no injuries, to determine if it was caused by two minors sheltered there.

The fire took place around 11:30 p.m. on Saturday in a residence supporting vulnerable women in the Community of Madrid located on González Amigo Street, and affected two rooms, in circumstances that are being investigated, according to ABC and police sources confirmed to EFE.

The fire did not cause any injuries, since all the residents came out when the flames started, Emergencies Madrid said.

According to ABC, the first investigations suggest that the fire could have been caused by two minors who came from a primary care center in the area, where they had been involved in a similar event, although this is being investigated.

Subscribe here to our daily newsletter about Madrid.