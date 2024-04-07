“The goal is to arrive ready on the clay of Roland Garros and then for the Olympics. The Games are on my top list. They are played every four years, I skipped the previous ones and now I want to present myself at my best in Paris.” Jannik Sinner, the new world number 2, is preparing to make his debut in the ATP Masters 1000 in Monte Carlo to start the clay court season. The blue has won 3 tournaments in 2024 and is fresh from the triumph in Miami. “I'm coming off an extraordinary start to the year, I won a lot and went beyond expectations. But now we start again. For me Monte Carlo is a kind of competitive training. I just hope it lasts more than one match”, he says, reducing expectations in the Principality .

“We are working almost more in the gym than on the pitch. There is a lot to do on a physical level, but in the past we have been cautious, especially with weights, because it is something that can negatively impact one's body, over long distances. Now we have set up a job that will allow me to grow further”, continues the world number 2. “The main thing as far as I'm concerned is to live happy and healthy. I want to continue to have a normal life outside of tennis.”