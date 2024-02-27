Pentagon spokesman Ryder: The United States will transfer F-16 fighters to Kyiv in 2024

The United States expects F-16 fighters to be sent to Ukraine as early as 2024, Pentagon spokesman Patrick Ryder said. Writes about this TASS.

Journalists asked him to announce the timing of the transfer of combat aircraft to Kyiv. “We predict that F-16s will be delivered this year,” he admitted. However, a representative of the US Department of Defense did not disclose details of the plans.

Earlier, Assistant to the American President for National Security Jake Sullivan announced the lack of the required number of Ukrainian pilots capable of flying the F-16. He added that among the additional resources Kiev requested were F-16 fighters, and the United States was ready to supply the aircraft, but it turned out that “not many Ukrainian pilots can fly these fighters.”

NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said that Ukrainian troops have the right to carry out strikes with F-16s on military targets outside of Ukraine.