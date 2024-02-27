Fraudsters have allegedly hacked the late actor Matthew Perry's X account, the “Friends” star's foundation has announced. Apparently the criminals want to get donations this way.

DThe account of the late “Friends” actor Matthew Perry on the platform X, formerly Twitter, is said to have been hacked. The organizers of a foundation named after the actor warned on Monday against donations to a link on the site. “Users are being redirected to a fraudulent address to donate in cryptocurrency,” the Matthew Perry Foundation said on Instagram.

With the support of Jennifer Aniston, who starred in front of the camera as Rachel Green alongside Perry in the role of Chandler Bing on “Friends” from 1994 to 2004, acquaintances founded a foundation after his death last October to help addicts To help move away from alcohol and drugs.

As the 54-year-old Perry described in his autobiography “Friends, Lovers, And The Big Terrible Thing”, he had left his own addiction behind him after decades in 2021. After his death in the hot tub at his home in Los Angeles, the medical examiner's office had However, an unusually high concentration of the anesthetic ketamine was discovered in the actor's body.