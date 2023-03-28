United Airlines passenger found her AirPods in the home of an airline employee

A United Airlines passenger accidentally left her AirPods on a plane and tracked them using a navigator to the home of an airline employee. This is reported CNN.

It is specified that Elizabeth Hayden (Alisabeth Hayden) flew from Tokyo to Seattle with a short change in San Francisco, during which she caught the flight attendant in a lie. At the exit from the plane, the girl found that she had left a jacket in which there were headphones on the chair. She wanted to turn around and pick up her forgotten things, but the flight attendant stopped her, citing security rules.

According to the passenger, the employee promised to bring her jacket to the waiting room and kept her word, but there were no headphones in her pockets. Hayden tracked the movements of the lost device, which was tied to her phone, on the way home. Arriving home, she turned to the airline and the police, saying that the headphones were found in one of the residential areas of Seattle.

Law enforcement officers found out that the same employee of United Airlines lives in the house where the missing thing was found. The girl was interrogated, but only after presenting evidence did she confess and return the stolen item. According to her, AirPods were handed over to her after cleaning the plane, and therefore she did not know anything about their mistress.

