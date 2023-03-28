evil triumphed in “At the bottom there is room”! The DNA test requested by ‘Charo’ came back positive and Jimmy is the definitive father of the baby that Kimberly is expecting. The young Gonzales’s mother tried to give Alessia hope so that she would resume her relationship with her son, but everything went wrong when the doctor announced the unfortunate news. Thus, Dalila and her eldest daughter got away with it in the América TV series.

Fans of “AFHS” had warned on networks that they would stop watching the series if the test ended up being positive. Now we will have to wait and see how they react to the fatal news of Kimberly’s fake baby. Likewise, it remains to be known how she and Dalila managed to manipulate the result. What will happen now? Video: America TV