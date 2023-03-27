Mighty Morphin Power Rangers: Once & Always will arrive on Netflix on April 19 to the platforms of Netflix. It is a special that attempted to reunite the original cast of the franchise. However, now that the trailer has been released, a couple of people stand out for its absence. Particularly Amy Jo Johnson, who played the pink ranger, who was not featured in the trailer.

After 30 years of his last appearance in the team of Power Rangers, the boys, now more mature, return to give us one last adventure that will melancholy remind us of past times.

Nevertheless, in the latest trailer, the original pink power ranger did not appear, and this caused a lot of questions in the fandom. Some people in the community came to comment that the actress did not return because the pay was insufficient.

However, the pink power ranger clarified that there are many reasons she could refuse, such as not wanting/being able to wear an uncomfortable suit, or not having the time available to record for a month in New Zealand, among other things.

Also highlighted that David Frank, the green power ranger, declined the invitation to the project Mighty Morphin Power Rangers: Once & Always just like her. She noted that filming began before the actor passed away.

What will Mighty Morphin Power Rangers: Once & Always be about?

The past returns for the Power Rangers, however, in the midst of a chaotic global environment they will have even more difficulties. However, the motto of “Once a Ranger, Always a Ranger” will be what keeps them united and inspired to keep the world safe.

The special will premiere on Netflix on April 19, 2023.

