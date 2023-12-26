The Tigres UANL board has been characterized in recent years by being the one that returns several Mexican players who play in the Old Continent to Mexican soccer, something that for many is not very pleasant, as it makes the players seduced by the money instead of staying at the highest football level.
For some years now until recently, the San Nicolás de los Garza team has hired Mexican players who play in European football. Only in 2023, which is about to end, they signed three and here we take a look at the hirings they have made. done in recent years.
He 'Kikin'He was one of the most popular Aztec soccer players in Mexican soccer during the 2006 World Cup in Germany, after the World Cup of that edition he was signed by the Benfica from Portugal, but after his failure where he could only play 15 games and score five goals.
At the beginning of 2007 the feline team signed him and he returned to Mexico to wear their colors for three years where he barely scored 16 goals in 116 games.
After a semester where he failed miserably with the Deportivo La Coruña From Spain, the Mexican forward returned to Mexico with the cats where he only stayed for a short period, to return to the Sacred Flock.
After the 2006 World Cup he stayed in Europe and stayed for five years playing for the PSV Eindhoven of Eredivisie and Fulham of the Premier League, in the summer of 2011 he returned to Mexico with the royal team where he remained for three years and was able to become champion of the 2011 Apertura.
After his time in Spain with Spanish in 2011, he returned to Mexico in mid-2012 with the Tigres where he only played one game. Guarch He was not a regular starter, but played in the 2012-13 Concacaf Champions League where he scored a goal.
After two and a half years in Spain with Villarreal and Vallecano Raythe Mexican returned in the summer of 2015 with the North and to date has remained within the institution where he has become a historic multi-champion, winning five leagues, four Champion of Champions and one Concachampions.
Two and a half years in Europe in Italy and Germany with the Fiorentina and Eintracht Frankfurtwas hired at the beginning of 2019 until the end of 2021 where he was part of a league title and a Concachampions.
After six years in Europe playing in Portugal, Spain and Türkiye with PortoReal society, Spanish, Leganes and Fenerbahcesigned with Tigres in the summer of 2019 and to date remains at the club where he has been crowned with a league title, a Champion of Champions and Concachampions.
After three years in Europe with Real Betis of Spain and the Sporting Braga From Portugal, the azulcrema youth player signed with the felines at the beginning of 2023 and in his first semester he was able to be champion of Liga MX where he already completed his first year.
The Tuzos youth player went to Europe with the aim of standing out, but he couldn't even cope with the Lille not even with him Panty B, He arrived at Sultana del Norte in mid-2023 and to date has barely been able to play a few minutes with the first team.
He became a sensation in Mexico due to his good performance in Arsenal's youth ranks, however, he was unable to make his debut in the first team and because of this he chose to come to Mexico to try his luck where he seeks to stand out. At 20 years old, in his first semester in Mexico he was able to play 11 games with the cats.
