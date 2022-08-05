Neurosurgeon Grigory Evzikov: most often the back hurts due to muscle tension

Most often, back pain is associated with age-related wear of the intervertebral discs and joints, said neurosurgeon Grigory Evzikov. Interview with a specialist published in the official group of the First Moscow State Medical University. I. M. Sechenov in the social network “VKontakte”.

According to Evzikov, dystrophic changes discs between the vertebrae begin by the end of the third decade of life and are explained by high axial load on the spine when walking upright.

“Two vertebral bodies, connected by a disc, cease to absorb and move normally in response to the load that is presented to a person during movement,” the neurosurgeon explained. “Naturally, the muscles are included in this process in order to additionally stabilize this segment.” This leads to abnormal muscle tension, which is the most common cause of back pain that people seek medical attention for.

Evzikov added that the back can also hurt due to deforming osteoarthritis – age-related deformation of the joints between the vertebrae. It occurs with wear of the articular surfaces, thinning of the cartilage of the spine and other degenerative changes in the joint.

Back pain can also be caused by the intervertebral disc itself. “There are no nerve endings in it at all, but on the periphery, on the outermost layers of the disc, they are present, and when the disc begins to crack with age, of course, they are involved in the process and can give the so-called disc pain,” said the neurosurgeon.

With further destruction of the intervertebral disc, an intervertebral hernia is possible, in which the spinal roots are compressed. Such a cause of back pain, according to Evzikov, also occurs, but more rarely.

Back pain is the most common reason for visiting a doctor, excluding colds. And, fortunately, only two to three percent of these patients turn to a neurosurgeon.

Grigory EvzikovNeurosurgeon

According to the neurosurgeon, age-related changes in the spine are inevitable, but they can be slowed down. To do this, avoid excess weight, constant axial load and immobility. In addition, it is necessary to develop and maintain the muscular corset – the muscles responsible for the stable position of the spine, pelvis and hips. Otherwise, it will be almost impossible to get rid of back pain. “You can be given a pill, but it will not cancel a degenerative disease,” Evzikov explained.

Earlier, neurologist Pavel Evdokimenko called the main mistake of people with back pain. He noted that in case of pain, the back cannot be warmed and massaged so that the inflammation does not worsen.