The Los Angeles teams change face for the final sprint. Bucks add veteran Crowder, Celtics add long shooter Muscala. In total 21 exchanges went through

Riccardo Pratesi @rprat75



The big names, Durant, Westbrook and Irving, had moved well before the last few hours. In extremis, before the expiry of the NBA market, which arrived at 21 in Italy today, the “racing” teams have, if anything, fitted into their puzzle the accessory pieces they considered missing for their respective dreams of glory. Thus, several role players with an illustrious pedigree settled for a total of 21 exchanges.

The Los Angeles Clippers were among the most active, the Lakers responded by improvising a city derby. But even the ambitious Denver and Milwaukee brought home reinforcements for Jokic and Antetokounmpo, the European pack leaders. And the defending champions, the Golden State Warriors, placed a tail shot just 15′ from the end-of-trading gong. Here is the report of the day’s deals, the last seasonal ones at the trade level.

arm wrestling a la — The Clippers change the fielders. Via directors Jackson and Wall plus guard Kennard. Inside Hyland, Gordon – Westbrook may soon be released from the market – and Mason Plumlee under the basket. Let’s go in order: Bones Hyland arrives in the city of angels, a young super athlete from the Nuggets, in exchange for picks from the second round of the 2024 and 2025 drafts. From Houston, instead, here is Eric Gordon, physical, expert, defender and shooter. The deal includes the return to Texas of John Wall, while the man of the triples, Luke Kennard, ends up in Memphis. With the Grizzlies, therefore, it becomes a three-team trade. Danny Green also ends up at the Rockets. Houston will cut Wall, Phoenix seems interested. The Clippers also have a new arrival under the basket: Mason Plumlee, center from Charlotte. In return, Reggie Jackson arrives in the Queen City, a point guard born in Italy, as well as a second pick in 2028. The Los Angeles Lakers respond by replacing the big man Thomas Bryant, who had asked for the exit, with Mo Bamba center ex Orlando Magic, who in exchange they receive Patrick Beverley, a winger who has become too many after the arrivals of Russell and Beasley, and an extra second choice. Beverley will be cut and settled elsewhere, possibly in Minnesota. See also Hot Toronto and Memphis, the Spurs scare the Lakers

warriors and suns — The Golden State Warriors raise the white flag on James Wiseman, center second pick of the 2020 draft. They send him to Detroit, the Pistons counterpart, Saddiq Bey, ends up in Atlanta, while the Dubs receive five second round picks. Tiny compared to Wiseman’s out-of-college expectations. Sensational flop. The Pistons send forward Kevin Knox to the Bay, immediately turned over to the Blazers. Thus the prodigal son Gary Payton Jr returns from Portland, not renewed for reasons of costs after his triumph in the Finals last summer. And paid precisely for the 5 second round picks acquired with Wiseman. The Phoenix Suns, fresh from the coup Kevin Durant, were looking for ductile defenders to integrate the workforce: Darius Bazley therefore arrives from Oklahoma, taken by the Thunder in exchange for the Croatian Dario Saric and a second choice.

denver and the jokic reservation — The Nuggets needed a decent change for Jokic. Found. From the Lakers, it was said, center Thomas Bryant arrives in Colorado, traded to the yellow-purples for a ductile defensive specialist, Davon Reed, and three future second round draft picks. See also Champions, good first for Juve: four goals at Racing Union

milwaukee and boston — The teams from the East were less protagonists than those from the Western Conference, at the photo finish, but the top teams did something. The Bucks bringing in Wisconsin, from Giannis, Jae Crowder, for 5 second picks. Brooklyn had bought him from Phoenix in the exchange with Durant, and by selling him saves in terms of salary. Bucks gain a veteran to count on in the playoffs. Indiana is also involved in the deal, to whom the now twilight Serge Ibaka is shot. The Pacers also acquire director George Hill, another veteran. Boston was looking for a big man to complete the line, considering Horford’s advanced age and Robert Williams’ frequent aches and pains. He has to settle for Mike Muscala in the end, the shooter who comes from Oklahoma City in exchange for forward Justin Jackson and two second round picks.

the others — Touch-ups also for the Portland Trail Blazers: perimeter defender Matisse Thybulle arrives from Philadelphia, out of the 76ers project who replace him with another defensive specialist, Jalen McDaniels of the Hornets. Charlotte receives multiple second-round picks and shooter Svi Mykhailuk for the trouble. Toronto strengthens with Austrian center Jakob Poeltl arrived from San Antonio for Birch, equal position, a protected 2024 first round pick and two second round picks. The New York Knicks bring to the Garden a quality defender in Josh Hart, acquiring him from Portland in exchange for Cam Reddish, a forward as talented as he is enigmatic. The Blazers also receive a protected first pick from the 2023 draft. New addition for the New Orleans Pelicans as well: shooting guard Josh Richardson, from San Antonio. The Spurs in return go Devonte Graham, the director, and four second picks. See also MotoGP | Bagnaia looks beyond pole: "Very ready for the race"

status quo — Toronto and Chicago were expected as sellers, with talent like Siakam, Anunoby and LaVine potentially being showcased. Instead they didn’t move (or almost, as the Raptors said Poeltl added) thanks to the implosion of the Nets which makes life easier for everyone in the Eastern Conference. Even Miami, whose movements were expected as a buyer, did not make itself known on the market. In some ways, this is stronger news than several successful minor negotiations.