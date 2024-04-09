The Murcia City Council assured this Tuesday in the balance of the Spring Festival and Holy Week that hotel occupancy has increased compared to last year. “Despite the unfavorable weather forecast” in the first week, as highlighted by the Councilor for Tourism, Commerce and Consumer Affairs, Jesús Pacheco.

In a press conference, the City Council boasted that these two weeks “have been historic” due to its participation, its impact and its impact on hospitality and tourism. On Good Friday and the Burial of the Sardine the hotels were almost full, according to Pacheco, while on the day of the Bando de la Huerta the percentage remained at almost 80%, “compared to 71% the year before the pandemic”.

The Councilor for Tourism, Commerce and Consumption highlighted in this presentation that “the tourists who have come to the city both at Easter and at the Spring Festival, among whom the British and Belgians have predominated, have had greater spending capacity, amounting to “This expense is 27.2% more than in 2019, and 6.1% more than last year.”

Pacheco maintained that Murcia follows a trend of growth in visitors on key dates such as the Easter holiday and the Spring Festival. “Both the processions and the festive program designed for the enjoyment of all tastes and ages have favored this increase that meets the objective set by the Murcia City Council of reaching one million overnight stays by the end of the legislature,” municipal sources assured in the release.

International diffusion



The Murcia City Council also highlighted the impact of social networks to spread the festivities, which have registered 4,175,000 impressions in fifteen days. In the case of Instagram there were 1,600,000, in X a total of 1,325,000, and Facebook came in third place with 1,250,000 impressions. In addition, they highlighted the interactions of accounts from other countries such as Italy, France and Argentina.

In terms of content, the Bando de la Huerta 'reel' has been the one that aroused the most interest, with 70,000 views so far, and placing it in the second most viewed video of the entire account, behind only the Jardín del Malecón 'reel' In Christmas.

In this way, the publications with the most impressions have been those of the Bando, Burial of the Sardine and the Battle of the Flowers, reaching almost 800,000 impressions between the three. Other content that has been widely disseminated has been the videos of the burning of the Sardine, recorded for the first time from the air with a drone.

In addition, the City Council also boasted of the “record number of visitors” and assured that at the Burial of the Sardine “more than 1.2 million visitors were exceeded.” For their part, they estimate that in the Bando de la Huerta there were more than “800,000 attendees, while the Battle of the Flowers parade, which this year featured the novelty of the explosion of color in the Tribute to the Shield, brought together 350,000 citizens.

After the controversy on social networks over the images of garbage in the streets after days like the Bando and the Burial of the Sardine, the City Council maintained that the street cleaning device deployed during the two festive weeks “was the most ambitious in the history of “Murcia, with 18% more portable toilets, and managed to get the streets ready in record time after all the events were held.”