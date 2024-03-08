Friday, March 8, 2024, 16:32



| Updated 5:54 p.m.

Dark mode























Copy link







WhatsApp







Facebook







x







LinkedIn







Telegram

The Murcia Bar Association continued this Friday with its commemoration events for San Raimundo de Peñafort 2023 with the delivery of gold and silver medals to lawyers who celebrate 50 and 25 years of professional practice. The event served as a tribute to lawyers such as Guillermo Martínez-Abarca Ruiz-Funes, Orecio Alcázar Lizarán and Juan Enrique Martínez-Useros Mateos, who are celebrating half a century of activity. The event, attended by members of the College's governing board and judicial authorities, also served as a setting for the swearing-in or promise ceremony of new lawyers.