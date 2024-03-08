The Amsterdam rapper JoeyAK, the stage name of Joël H., was sentenced to four years in prison on Friday, partly for the kidnapping of rival rapper Kobus L. This is reported by the ANP news agency. The other suspects received 26 to 42 months in prison, according to ANP.

It verdict describes how H. and his associates lured Kobus L., the stage name of Shivano H., to an industrial estate in Duivendrecht. There, the nine men forced the victim to get into a van and hand over his belongings. While the bus drove around for hours, Kobus L. was abused. He eventually managed to escape, but even during his flight he was kicked and beaten.

Although it is not clear whether H. himself was also on the bus during the abuse, he “never came to his senses”, the judge wrote. It also plays a role that he had “a significant amount of hard drugs” with him between his arrest and the verdict.

Rapper Bigidagoe was also a suspect in the case, but because he was shot dead in Amsterdam-West last month, the court closed his case.

