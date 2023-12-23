Singing Christmas carols and eating nougat would be too normal for a family like the Kardashians, who prefer to wear matching pajamas and put up no less than 12 trees, as Kim has done, in her Los Angeles mansion. Mariah Carey, self-proclaimed queen of these dates thanks to her popular Christmas carol, is committed to dressing as Mother Christmas. And Ariana Grande prefers to completely disassociate herself from the Christmas spirit and spend these days playing poker and drinking with her family. We compile some of the strange and bizarre customs carried out these days by celebrities like Miley Cyrus or Michelle Obama.

Mariah Carey

With its omnipresent anthem All I Want For Christmas Is You, the pop diva has managed to become one of the greatest representatives of the Christmas spirit around the world every year. She, in addition to watching how her checking account continues to grow each December, celebrates the arrival of the holidays by emulating Santa Claus: with a horse-drawn sleigh ride. “Depending on how many of us there are in Aspen [municipio de Colorado, conocido por su estación de esquí] “We rented one or two sleighs, we wrapped up warmly and rode in the snow under the stars,” said the singer.

Michelle Obama

The former first lady of the United States wanted to ensure that the privileges of the White House did not relegate the humble origins of her family, so large that they could not afford to buy gifts for everyone. To do this, she has kept alive a tradition that consists of acquiring “small details”, putting them in the same basket and turning them into prizes. “To get yours you had to do something. From the youngest family member to the oldest: you had to tell a joke, do a cartwheel or read a poem… Any type of performance counted,” Michelle said, adding that the former president used to get his gifts by singing songs in this atypical talent contest that It continues to be put into practice year after year.

Miley Cyrus

That Christmas dinners are anything but peaceful when people with different political, religious or football sensitivities sit around a table, is a palpable reality both at your uncles' house and at the Cyrus mansion in Tennessee. In the words of the pop star, the anger in his family reaches such a point that to resolve any dispute they have already made “fights” between them a habit. “My little sister Noah always has a great weapon: her nails,” the artist recalled.

Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds

Procrastinating is one of the many luxuries that these Christmas holidays allow us. The family formed by the protagonist of Gossip Girl and the actor Deadpool, with four children in common, takes it to the maximum expression. “I don't know how we do it, but we all get into the same bed. Somehow we can spend up to seven hours there, chatting with each other,” the actress confessed to the American magazine The Kit. Of course, when she enters the kitchen she does it with enthusiasm, since Lively is committed to serving a menu with up to 12 starters. Someone prepare the omeprazole.

Sandra Bullock

The Oscar winner for A possible dream Not only does she usually dress up as Santa Claus on Christmas Eve and sneak into the house to surprise the little ones in the family, but she is also forced to always serve Bavarian sausages and sauerkraut at dinner as a tribute to the memory of her German ancestors. A tradition that, he says, was easier to maintain when his mother could bring them herself: “Since she died, I think we broke the law because we have to manage to get those sausages and, apparently, bringing meat into the United States is illegal.” confirmed in the magazine People.

The Kardashians

Although their relationship is not going through the best moment – during this year they have used all kinds of expletives – the sisters Kourtney and Kim Kardashian used to be the main protagonists of the Christmas parties, with the former as the great hostess of Christmas Eve for the rest of the extensive and media clan. Among the most curious traditions is dressing in matching pajamas and giving each family member their own exclusive gift wrap. “This way you know who gave you what and it's a fun representation of her style,” defended Kim, who this year has installed no less than 12 Christmas trees in her mansion in Los Angeles.

Katie Holmes

The actress of Dawson Grows and ex of Tom Cruise prefers to celebrate Christmas by subtracting calories from these dates and celebrating his particular Saint Sylvester accompanied by his loved ones. “Many years ago my father started the tradition of going running in the park. It is a five-kilometer race that we call 'the turkey trot' and there is even a prize for the winner, which I have never won,” he revealed during a visit to Jimmy Fallon's show, The Tonight Show.

Ariana Grande

The singer of hits like Thank U Next It has always been especially proud of its Italian blood – Sicilian, more specifically – and these special dates are perfect to soak up the transalpine spirit. According to the artist, she loves to spend every Christmas Eve “playing poker with her noisy Italian family.” In Grande's words, “there's a lot of gambling, gambling, food and drink… it's a lot of fun.”

Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher

Addicted to a good controversy in the media – there is still the confession that they only bathe their children when necessary – the couple formed by these two Hollywood stars also demonstrates their strong educational commitment when it comes to Christmas gifts. Kunis, known for her role in films such as Black Swan, stated in 2017 that they had decided not to give any Christmas gifts to their children Wyatt and Dimitri. After the reaction caused by his statements, Kunis clarified that they only gave them a single gift and that they begged their respective relatives to do the same, under the warning of donating the rest to charities. The little ones won't have it as easy as others nepobabies from Hollywood, taking into account that Kunis and Kutcher have also declared that they will not leave them an inheritance and will donate their fortune – estimated at 275 million euros – to social causes.

Reese witherspoon

Neither Belén nor Caga Tió. The big star of the interpreter's Christmas decoration is none other than the statuette that she won for best actress in 2006 for her role in the film On the tightrope. Witherspoon revealed that one of the traditions every year in her home was to dress the Oscar winner “in a little hat and a mini scarf so he doesn't catch a cold.” A custom only available to the most privileged in the Hollywood Hills.

The Jonas Brothers

From suckling lamb to cannelloni, the typical recipes for Christmas Day are as numerous as the ways in which we have to experience such a special occasion and the pop trio also has its own. The youngest of the family, Nick Jonas, revealed that the oldest tradition in the family was having tamales for breakfast on Christmas Day. “My mother started making it and we have grown up with it, it's great,” he said regarding this emblematic dish of Central American gastronomy that consists of a dough filled with meat wrapped in corn or banana leaves and steamed. In Mexico it is one of the star dishes on these special dates and actress Eva Longoria has also recognized that it is one of the foods that she never misses at her Christmas dinners.