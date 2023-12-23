In Rio de Janeiro, one of the main slave ports in America, four out of every ten Cariocas were captives in the mid-19th century. Five million Africans built, with forced labor for almost four centuries, the foundations of the Brazilian economy. Now, Banco do Brasil (BB), the country's oldest financial institution, has apologized to black Brazilians for their complicity in the slave trade and slavery. He did so on the eve of Black Consciousness Day, which is celebrated on November 20, and within the framework of the growing debate about how to confront the enormous legacy of inequality that that inhumane business left in today's society. Their descendants live less, get sicker, have worse jobs and are poorer than their white compatriots.

The bank He apologized with one of those statements measured to the millimeter that law firms prepare to protect companies. “Today's Banco do Brasil apologizes to the black people for its predecessor versions and works intensely to confront structural racism (…) in a society that bears the consequences of slavery, regardless of whether or not there is any connection, even if indirect, among the activities of previous versions [de la compañía] and the slavers of the 19th century,” says the text, released on a Saturday. It is signed by its president, Tarciana Medeiros, the first black woman to head the entity. And the first Brazilian on the Forbes list of the 100 most powerful.

Founded in 1853 by Emperor Pedro II, the BB is the fourth savings entity. A very well-known brand. With mixed capital, the Government owns 70% of the shares, it has a clientele of 75 million (a third of the population) and a vast network of branches.

The gesture of asking for forgiveness was not spontaneous, but a skillful move by a group of 14 historians specialized in the slavery business. With the intention of opening a public debate, they chose to ask the Bank of Brazil to account precisely because it is among the few institutions of the time that last. It just celebrated its 170th anniversary. They activated the Public Ministry, which functions as the Ombudsman. He immediately opened a case and ordered the BB to respond.

Enslaved workers carry hoes and baskets to work in the fields, in a lithograph published around 1860. Fréderic Sorrieu (Arquivo Nacional do Brasil)

One of those academics, historian Martha Abreu, from the Fluminense Federal University, expresses her satisfaction on the phone from Rio: “Every reparation policy has to begin with recognition. And the bank was central to the financing of the slave trade.” The slave trader José Bernardino de Sá, who sold to about 200,000 people, became the bank's main private shareholder in 1853. “There were others, but he was the most powerful,” he emphasizes.

The idea was born out of frustration. “No one reads our articles. We always felt that our work had little impact on society. We thought that, with the Public Ministry, we would have more strength and visibility. The bank has moved! ”She says delightedly. The company will also provide mentoring to prepare 150 black or mixed-race employees for leadership positions and the goal is that in 2025 these groups will make up 30% of management; They are 23%, among other initiatives.

For the Public Ministry, forgiveness and other measures are welcome but insufficient. They have opened a public consultation in which they ask for reparation proposals that the entity could adopt.

Tarciana Medeiros, first woman to preside over Banco do Brasil, when sworn in, on January 16, 2023. Eraldo Peres (AP)

On Saturday that the president of the BB apologized in writing, there was a second ceremony of high symbolic content in Rio, at the Portela samba school. The bank's head of institutional relations met with several representatives of the black movement to ask for their forgiveness in person. An extraordinary face to face of the emissary of the entity that profited from the sale and purchase of the ancestors of half of Brazilians, one of the most fashionable businesses at that time.

The venue chosen for the event may attract attention because what the hell does samba have to do with slavery? This art that Brazil proudly exported to the world in the 20th century was criminalized after the abolition in 1888, along with other cultural expressions that the enslaved brought from Africa such as capoeira. Furthermore, the prosecutor's office considers them crucial places to raise awareness among Afro-Brazilians about their rights. And why at the Portela headquarters? Because it is a century-old institution. Choosing that setting was at the same time a solemn recognition of the cultural legacy of Afro-Brazilians.

Among those present at the event, prosecutor Junio ​​Araújo, one of those handling the case. He explains from Rio that “it was historic, a great success, very exciting and gratifying because of the bank's historic request and the hope it generates.” The next chapter, repairs.

