The Ministry of Women, Equality, LGTBI, Families, Social Policy and Transparency, led by Vice President Isabel Franco, agrees to point out the progress of the cases detected in the Region of Murcia, taking into account the progress experienced by the number of care provided to victims in their resources in the last year. When asked by LA VERDAD, those responsible for this department acknowledged that, “in general terms, care for victims of gender violence through the network of care centers for women victims of gender violence (CAVI) and the Specialized Service Points (PAE) are increasing”.

The details about these increases will be announced today during a press conference to be held at the headquarters of the Ministry of Social Policy, where the latest data and actions regarding gender-based violence in the Community throughout the year will be made public. present exercise. Despite the confirmation of the increase in victims who have needed attention due to being immersed in situations of gender violence, both according to the data of the Ministry of the Interior on police surveillance and from the records of the resources for attention to victims by the Autonomous Community, the Ministry does not consider that the progress is due to a worsening of this scourge in the Region of Murcia, but to greater access to resources.

Thus, the general director of Women and Gender Diversity, Silvia Muñoz, explained yesterday that the higher figures found in the CAVI and PAE in the Region are due to the fact that “women are increasingly aware of the resources that the regional Administration has available and They go to them a lot more.” According to Muñoz, “we work so that all victims of gender violence have points to go to.”