Meta’s spokesman Stone denies reports that Zuckerberg’s CEO may resign

Representative of the company Meta (recognized as an extremist organization and banned in Russia) Andy Stone in Twitter denied reports of the possible resignation of the head of the corporation Mark Zuckerberg in 2023.

“This is not true,” he pointed out, commenting on the publication of Zuckerberg’s departure from office.

Earlier, the Leak portal, citing a knowledgeable source, said that the head of Meta plans to step down in 2023. According to him, this decision will not affect the multibillion-dollar project of the metaverse.

In November, it became known that Meta Platforms was planning a full-scale layoff. As the Wall Street Journal wrote, this reduction could be one of the largest reductions in technology jobs in the industry after the rapid growth during the coronavirus pandemic.